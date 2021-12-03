Rogers: Museum at Hollins showcases two vital regional artists

Josh Manning, visiting lecturer of art at Hollins University, described both artists as “architects.” Manning settled on the term architects “not because they are practitioners of [architecture] but because they physically and conceptually helped to build the scaffolding that many of my peers and I find ourselves standing upon.”

In describing his work, Hensley said, “I built my foundation on hard work, clay, soft brick and a burner.” Donna’s artistic vision is one that “makes both pottery and sculpture that are often related to one another in various ways.” Together, they are some of the most influential artists that have inspired the modern potter’s studio life and artistic expression.

According to Americans for the Arts, “nearly three-quarters of the population believe the arts unify our communities regardless of race, age and ethnicity.” Not only will unity be good for community well-being, but the arts also help to rebuild our economy, supporting jobs, driving tourism, improve academic performance and generating government revenue. Through the Roanoke Arts Commission, the city of Roanoke helped to sponsor this exhibition in partnership with Hollins University.