Rogers: Museum at Hollins showcases two vital regional artists

The current exhibit “Duo” at the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum at Hollins University holds the works of two ceramicists who have impacted our region and beyond for over 40 years. The dynamic combination of Donna Polseno and Richard Hensley, a married couple since 1973, has produced a lifetime of artwork from Floyd’s rural mountain community.
On moving to Floyd in 1974, the couple built their kiln in an old barn and began their career attracting friends and colleagues who also settled in the community. This gathering of potters established a local studio art tour still thriving today, known as the 16 Hands Tour.
In 2004, Polseno and Hensley were invited to create the first in-depth ceramics program together at Hollins University. In 2011, Donna founded the Women Working with Clay Symposium at the university. The Wilson Museum has hosted the exhibition for this yearly event. Most recently, they exhibited the symposiums’ 10th-anniversary show, “Women Working with Clay: Ten Years of Telling the Story,” in 2021.
The pieces of Donna and Richard are unique, but share a common sensibility and artistic appreciation of each other. Their surfaces use a texture and color unique to each artist while integrating a conversation between two individuals with shared artistic interests.
Donna Polseno is known for her large-scale, hand-built archetypal women figures and smaller-scaled vessels, decorated with intricate soft matte glazes using mid-range white clay with incised lines and wax resist. Richard Hensley is a master at the wheel, using porcelain to make elegant vessels draped in soft, transparent glazes with delicate incised nature-based patterns.
Josh Manning, visiting lecturer of art at Hollins University, described both artists as “architects.” Manning settled on the term architects “not because they are practitioners of [architecture] but because they physically and conceptually helped to build the scaffolding that many of my peers and I find ourselves standing upon.”
In describing his work, Hensley said, “I built my foundation on hard work, clay, soft brick and a burner.” Donna’s artistic vision is one that “makes both pottery and sculpture that are often related to one another in various ways.” Together, they are some of the most influential artists that have inspired the modern potter’s studio life and artistic expression.
According to Americans for the Arts, “nearly three-quarters of the population believe the arts unify our communities regardless of race, age and ethnicity.” Not only will unity be good for community well-being, but the arts also help to rebuild our economy, supporting jobs, driving tourism, improve academic performance and generating government revenue. Through the Roanoke Arts Commission, the city of Roanoke helped to sponsor this exhibition in partnership with Hollins University.
Research on creativity shows that Nobel laureates in the sciences are 17 times more likely to be actively engaged in the arts the other scientists. Building on partnerships that foster creativity, as editor of Artemis Journal, our mission is to promote and publish many of our region’s artists and writers. This year’s Artemis Journal cover features Donna Polseno’s sculpture titled “Voltarsi L’Alto,” also exhibited in “DUO.”
An Americans for the Arts reports highlights many other reasons to support the arts. For example, “81% of the population say arts provide a ‘positive experience in a troubled world.’”
In this troubled world, the arts can uplift our spirits with pleasurable experiences. University of Pennsylvania researchers have demonstrated that a high concentration of the arts in a city leads to a higher civic engagement, more social cohesion, higher child welfare, and lower poverty rates.
Jenine Culligan, Director of the Eleanor D. Wilson Museum, noted that Polseno and Hensley “have dedicated their lives to creating, promoting, and experimenting with the possibilities of clay, and fostering generations of new artists in the field.”
“Duo” showcases the prolific scope of Donna Polseno and Richard Hensley, standing side-by-side in their multi-decade careers. These two artists have done much to strengthen our region by sparking creativity and innovation. This is a rare opportunity to see two artists who have not only had a local impact, but have also taught all over our country, as well as internationally in countries as diverse as China, Turkey and Italy. I highly recommend you see the exhibit, which closes Dec. 12.
Jeri Rogers is the founder and editor of Artemis Journal.