Roper: Electric Cars Prices, Range and Charging

The only time one should charge a BEV to near 100% is the night before a long trip at home or at a hotel where Tesla has installed charging stations similar to the one in my garage (about 10-kW power).

For charging during long trips Tesla has installed Superchargers (150-250-kW power) at about 100-miles intervals on major highways. Tesla BEVs can plug in with automatic credit-card payment. At 85-years age I find that I need to stop more than my Tesla does! Other BEV brands have access to fast charging stations along major highways installed by Electrify America, EVG0 and other companies. Charging stations along major highways are at shopping centers, hotels and other commercial locations, including many gasoline stations.

I find it very pleasant that I do not have to smell gasoline at a gasoline station, often in bad weather.

I send electrons from our solar array into the electric network during sunny days and get some back in return when I charge my BEV at night.

Roper is a professor emeritus of physics at Virginia Tech.