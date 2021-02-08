Roper: Electric Cars Prices, Range and Charging

Much misinformation exists in media reports and auto ads about electric cars.
Some car manufacturers use the misleading term “electrification” to include hybrid (HEV; for example, Prius), plug-in-hybrid (PHEV; for example, Prius Prime) and battery-electric (BEV; for example, Tesla) cars.
I have seen misleading statements that electric cars cost about $60,000 or more.
Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus with a 263-miles range costs $37,990.
Chevrolet Bolt EV with a 259-miles range costs $36.620.
Hyundai Kona Electric with a 258-miles range cost $37,390.
Kia Niro EV with a 239-miles range costs $39,090.
Ford Mustang Mach-e with a 300-miles range costs $42,895.
Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD with a 353-miles range costs $46,990.
Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD with a 326-miles range costs $45,690.
Within the next few years lower cost BEVs with shorter range will become available.
I have seen misleading statements that it takes 20-minutes or longer to charge a BEV.
Since 1 January 2020 my Tesla Model 3 Long Range RWD has charged 135 times in our garage. I have it set to start charging at night when power plants are not busy in order to finish at about 80% charge at 6 AM. It takes me less than 1 minute to plug it into a 240-volts charging station. It has been charged small amounts on trips about 20 times.
The only time one should charge a BEV to near 100% is the night before a long trip at home or at a hotel where Tesla has installed charging stations similar to the one in my garage (about 10-kW power).
For charging during long trips Tesla has installed Superchargers (150-250-kW power) at about 100-miles intervals on major highways. Tesla BEVs can plug in with automatic credit-card payment. At 85-years age I find that I need to stop more than my Tesla does! Other BEV brands have access to fast charging stations along major highways installed by Electrify America, EVG0 and other companies. Charging stations along major highways are at shopping centers, hotels and other commercial locations, including many gasoline stations.
I find it very pleasant that I do not have to smell gasoline at a gasoline station, often in bad weather.
I send electrons from our solar array into the electric network during sunny days and get some back in return when I charge my BEV at night.
Roper is a professor emeritus of physics at Virginia Tech.