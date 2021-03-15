Roper: Global warming is complicated

• Geophysics predicted that global warming would be greater in the Arctic and the Antarctic than the global average; indeed, it is about twice the global average. The larger temperature increase in the Arctic relative to lower latitudes causes the cold winter polar vortex bounded on the south by the jet stream to weaken the jet stream; that weakness enables the jet stream to meander. In the United States that meandering typically is northward in the west and southward in the center and the east, thereby pulling extremely cold air southward in the center and the east. (See https://tinyurl.com/USAWinterWeather.) The result can be extreme winter weather in the center and the east. Thus, more energy is required to maintain comfortable temperatures in buildings and repairing the damage done by the storms. When that energy is supplied by burning fossil fuels then global warming is increased; this is called a positive feedback. When that energy is provided by solar energy and wind energy, those energy sources can be diminished by the extreme weather; that diminishment can be reduced by having those energy sources distributed nationwide in local connected networks and by having massive distributed battery energy storage, which is beginning to happen.