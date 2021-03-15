Roper: Global warming is complicated

Global warming has some complicated feedbacks that mostly increase the average global warming. (Note that I use “global warming” rather than “climate change” to denote the direction of the current climate change for the world. Also, note that it is global, not necessarily local, warming.)
Here is a discussion of a few of the complicated feedbacks of global warming that increase the warming.
• Geophysics predicted that global warming would be greater in the Arctic and the Antarctic than the global average; indeed, it is about twice the global average. The larger temperature increase in the Arctic relative to lower latitudes causes the cold winter polar vortex bounded on the south by the jet stream to weaken the jet stream; that weakness enables the jet stream to meander. In the United States that meandering typically is northward in the west and southward in the center and the east, thereby pulling extremely cold air southward in the center and the east. (See https://tinyurl.com/USAWinterWeather.) The result can be extreme winter weather in the center and the east. Thus, more energy is required to maintain comfortable temperatures in buildings and repairing the damage done by the storms. When that energy is supplied by burning fossil fuels then global warming is increased; this is called a positive feedback. When that energy is provided by solar energy and wind energy, those energy sources can be diminished by the extreme weather; that diminishment can be reduced by having those energy sources distributed nationwide in local connected networks and by having massive distributed battery energy storage, which is beginning to happen.
• Geophysics tells that hurricanes get their high winds from high-temperature ocean surface water; such high water temperatures are caused by global warming. The damage done by such high-wind hurricanes coming on land requires the use of much energy to repair the damage; getting that energy by burning fossil fuels increases global warming.
• Global warming causes moisture on land to evaporate and enter the atmosphere. Chemistry tells that water vapor in the atmosphere is a greater cause of global warming than carbon in the atmosphere. (There is a complication that some of the atmospheric moisture creates clouds and some cloud types increase global warming and some types decrease global warming.) Dry land areas become dryer and wet land areas become wetter, with many damaging floods. Managing these extreme changes requires more energy use which causes more global warming.
It is well known that we must quit burning fossil fuels to decrease global warming. Also, fossil fuels are finite; so, sometime in the future fossil fuels will require more energy to extract them from the earth than they can provide when burned. We need fossil fuels to make useful materials; so, we need to quit burning them and recycle them as much as possible. Humans have no eventual choice other than using renewable energy rather than burning finite fossil fuels. The sooner burning fossil fuels is stopped the more humans will be able to make useful items from them and the sooner global warming will be reduced.