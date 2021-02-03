Rose: Rub-a-dub-dub, three men in a tub

This “very model of a modern major” subjugator couldn’t cajole or intimidate even Republican officials to skew the voting in his favor.

Following recounts that failed, Trump had the judiciary to turn to for redress, which he did sixty-two times, attempting to get a court, any court, including the Supreme Court, to overturn that election.

Trump and his minions could not produce one instance of the cheating they so stridently claimed. So they failed!

It was during Trump’s last-gasp attempt, after wheedling and intimidating his partisans in Congress to void the offending electoral votes, that he exhorted his followers to march on the Capitol.

I wonder what Messrs. Cline, Griffith, and Good did when the alarm reached them that the Capitol was under attack by Trump supporters.

As brothers-in-their-cause did they rush to confront the mob and argue that they misunderstood Trump; that he didn’t want this, and they should go home? Did they point out that Congress was in the middle of an attempt to overturn the election?

Appropriate and brave, but I am harassed with doubts.