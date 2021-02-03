Rose: Rub-a-dub-dub, three men in a tub

The three men elected from our region to uphold and protect our Constitution by serving in the U.S. House of Representatives have cast up on a stricken Titanic where, believing the ship invulnerable, they’ve set up their deck chairs. After all, the captain is the powerful and wonderful Wizard of Ooze who commands a huge following of admiring and pliable acolytes and is attended by a small, vocal, cadre of epigones, an elite group they long to join.
Our mariners – Ben Cline, Morgan Griffith, and Robert Good – after observing over four years of ill-behavior, boasting, failure to condemn extremist violence, and serial lying, voted against the impeachment of Donald Trump. This after experiencing firsthand his thinly-veiled call for an insurrection and attack on the Capitol even as they did his bidding to overturn the legitimate election of Joe Biden.
They willingly donned that Albatross.
If that mob were dissidents in Iran or Belarus or some banana republic trying to overthrow an illegitimate government with no recourse but to riot, we might be sympathetic.
But our republic is no such government.
Fifty states led by fifty different governors, legislatures, and government officials certified their respective state’s votes, even when it was counter to their own choices.
This “very model of a modern major” subjugator couldn’t cajole or intimidate even Republican officials to skew the voting in his favor.
Following recounts that failed, Trump had the judiciary to turn to for redress, which he did sixty-two times, attempting to get a court, any court, including the Supreme Court, to overturn that election.
Trump and his minions could not produce one instance of the cheating they so stridently claimed. So they failed!
It was during Trump’s last-gasp attempt, after wheedling and intimidating his partisans in Congress to void the offending electoral votes, that he exhorted his followers to march on the Capitol.
I wonder what Messrs. Cline, Griffith, and Good did when the alarm reached them that the Capitol was under attack by Trump supporters.
As brothers-in-their-cause did they rush to confront the mob and argue that they misunderstood Trump; that he didn’t want this, and they should go home? Did they point out that Congress was in the middle of an attempt to overturn the election?
Appropriate and brave, but I am harassed with doubts.
Our three congressmen were originally there to save their political skins. Now their actual hides were in danger at the hands of an insurrection.
I expect they were all akimber trying to get to safety, perhaps being trampled by fellow non-chordates Ted Cruz, Mo Brooks, and Josh Hawley. They, too, running in terror from their kinsmen whose current actions they had so encouraged and incited only hours earlier.
These insurrectionists beat one Capitol police officer to death and injured dozens more. I wonder how many had “DEFEND POLICE” on their lawns.
Like the horned shaman of this riot – an appropriate place for a pagan – I wonder if our three rub-a-dub-dubs have noticed that they, too, are newly horned, cuckolded by the empty promises of a self-serving calumniator of our elections, our republic, and our Constitution.
Now these three – Wynken, Blynken, and Nod – failing to catch in their nets any real crimes or fraud in the election, ignore their own complicity in this horrendous event and vote against the impeachment of a dangerously flawed man.
Their argument is, “We need to unite the country and not do something so divisive.”
The country is already divided! But not between Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and liberals, rural and urban, rich and poor.
Our country is divided into one group which believes in truth, civility, egalitarianism, science, and our Constitution.
The other group is its antithesis, accepting lies, eschewing civility, nurturing bigotry and xenophobia, rejecting science, and ignoring our Constitution and rule of law.
We should acknowledge the division between those who support unity and commitment to our system and those dystopians working to destroy all that makes our republic a success.
There is no compromise possible between fact and fiction, reality and hoax, veracity and falsehood, empathy and abuse.
If we are to be united it must be in the reaffirmation of our respect and affection for each other and a pledge to the Constitution that codifies and protects our rights and defines our responsibilities. We must stand fast to those values and repudiate all enemies of them, both foreign and domestic.
Impeachment and conviction show that resolve.
The leadership pulpit has passed from the hands of those who have misled our fellow citizens with fearful lies and hoaxes. We must reinforce the truth and persuade those deceived to rejoin our common principles.
They remain our compatriots; we needn’t fear them.
Rose is a former broadcaster and educator living in Rockbridge County.