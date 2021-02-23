Rosenblum: Virginia needs a stronger expungement bill

Why, then, must he or she be released and forced into a new, eight-year sentence of limited job opportunities and possible homelessness? In most cases, eight years is longer than the individual spent in prison.

More importantly, this eight-year delay in relief from a criminal record threatens to limit the value of automatic sealing. The ability to obtain steady work is one of the leading factors in whether or not a person reoffends, according to studies from Harvard University and State University of New York at Albany. With 96% of employers conducting background checks, it’s no wonder that the unemployment rate among the formerly incarcerated is estimated to be 27%! These factors all work together to create a cycle of reoffending from which it can seem impossible to pull out.

Given that most of those who reoffend do so in the first five years after release, the eight-year waiting period for an automatic expungement is unlikely to help break this pattern for most eligible persons.

Even worse, this eight-year waiting period penalizes the follies of youth. People often make mistakes and missteps when they are younger. But with time, they mature and are able to acknowledge their poor judgment at the time. By imposing an eight-year waiting period before their records can be sealed, young people are punished for an extended period of time.