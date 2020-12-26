Rosenfeld: Northam should address prison virus crisis

Most people behind bars were not sentenced to die, but as COVID-19 continues to move through our prisons, jails and other carceral facilities, more and more that’s a real possibility. The Virginia COVID-19 Justice Coalition — a group of almost 40 advocacy organizations from all across the commonwealth — is calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to address the ongoing crisis in Virginia’s detention facilities before it’s too late.
Gov. Northam recently announced that he would take steps to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus, declaring that “we can come together as one commonwealth to get this virus under control and save lives.” Virginians behind bars, as well as the staff and community that surround them, must be an equal part of this conversation, with their health and well-being of utmost importance.
During the COVID-19 pandemic there have been 6,088 positive cases of COVID-19 in Virginia prisons and at least 35 deaths — not to mention cases in local and regional jails, ICE facilities and the Virginia Center for Behavioral Rehabilitation, and these numbers continue to rise. According to the Marshall Project, in Virginia, as of Dec. 16, people behind bars are 547% more likely to get COVID-19 than the general public, and 168% more likely to die.
Although Gov. Northam agreed to “prioritize conditional pardons at this time,” something that could create some space for social distancing and humane conditions within our prisons, he has failed to make any headway. Historically, the conditional pardon review process has proven slow and cumbersome, with individuals waiting years to receive a response. Such a timeline is absolutely inadequate in the current pandemic, where an outbreak can erupt and spread through a prison quickly, and where an individual can go from healthy to hospitalized in the span of a few days.
Gov. Northam could be doing so much more. The Virginia COVID-19 Justice Coalition and the Virginia Redemption Project — a group focused on helping people with conditional pardon petitions — wrote to Gov. Northam on Dec. 10 asking that he meet with advocates to discuss what more can be done. The letter also requested that he uphold his promise to expedite conditional pardons and asked for his support for the Public Health Release bill. It also contained an invitation for him to participate in a public virtual town hall to hear from advocates and also from people directly impacted by COVID-19 and our prison system family members and people behind bars.
While an empty seat was saved for Gov. Northam at the virtual town hall on Dec. 16, the seats that were filled were powerful. Jenny Glass of the ACLU of Virginia moderated a panel that included Nafeesa Rice, whose father should have been paroled in September and was denied release due to his home plan being in another state and then contracted COVID while he is still waiting to be released, and Pastor Harvey Yoder, who shared stories of several people behind bars. They were joined by Nicole Porter of the Sentencing Project and Wanda Bertram of the Prison Policy Initiative, two phenomenal national organizations who shared real data and information about how the nation has been handling COVID behind bars and how Virginia is stacking up against the rest of the country. They each emphasized that more needs to be done here in Virginia and that a key part of that is the governor’s ability to grant conditional pardons and allow more people to be released.
The virtual town hall ended with a recap of the work the Virginia COVID-19 Justice Coalition has done this year with the town halls, in fact, being a big part of that work. The coalition hosted 10 town halls this year that have had over 18,500 views on Facebook and featured many legislators, advocates and most importantly people directly impacted by COVID in our detention facilities. A seat will remain open to Gov. Northam as these town halls continue at least once a month into 2021, with the hope that as this crisis continues he might want to hear from his most vulnerable citizens and use his executive power to actually help.
Rosenfeld is a recent graduate of George Washington University. He volunteers with the Richmond Community Bail Fund, and the Virginia COVID-19 Justice Coalition.