Rosenfeld: Northam should address prison virus crisis

Gov. Northam could be doing so much more. The Virginia COVID-19 Justice Coalition and the Virginia Redemption Project — a group focused on helping people with conditional pardon petitions — wrote to Gov. Northam on Dec. 10 asking that he meet with advocates to discuss what more can be done. The letter also requested that he uphold his promise to expedite conditional pardons and asked for his support for the Public Health Release bill. It also contained an invitation for him to participate in a public virtual town hall to hear from advocates and also from people directly impacted by COVID-19 and our prison system family members and people behind bars.

While an empty seat was saved for Gov. Northam at the virtual town hall on Dec. 16, the seats that were filled were powerful. Jenny Glass of the ACLU of Virginia moderated a panel that included Nafeesa Rice, whose father should have been paroled in September and was denied release due to his home plan being in another state and then contracted COVID while he is still waiting to be released, and Pastor Harvey Yoder, who shared stories of several people behind bars. They were joined by Nicole Porter of the Sentencing Project and Wanda Bertram of the Prison Policy Initiative, two phenomenal national organizations who shared real data and information about how the nation has been handling COVID behind bars and how Virginia is stacking up against the rest of the country. They each emphasized that more needs to be done here in Virginia and that a key part of that is the governor’s ability to grant conditional pardons and allow more people to be released.