Rosenfeld: Virginia prisons need oversight

In just the past ten days alone, the Virginia Department of Corrections (VDOC) paid more than $250,000 in settlements for wrongdoing against people behind bars. In the first six months of 2020, Virginia paid more than one million dollars in legal fees to defend against two lawsuits from incarcerated people alleging that they had been held in solitary confinement illegally. These are expenses Virginia taxpayers do not need on top of the simple moral obligation to treat people better and make our society safer.

House Bill (HB) 2325, sponsored by Del. Patrick Hope, D-Arlington, and heard in the General Assembly this year, would have established an office of independent oversight for VDOC giving both people behind bars and VDOC staff a real avenue to voice concerns and prevent future costly lawsuits from coming out of taxpayers’ pockets. Although it made it out of the Public Safety Committee, the bill died in the House Appropriations Transportation and Public Safety Subcommittee this week which means we have to wait another year until proper oversight of VDOC can be established.

Currently, the only avenue for people behind bars to lodge a complaint is within the VDOC itself – basically filing a complaint with the entity about which they are complaining. You can imagine how that normally works out. Additionally, the Inspector General can, of course, go into facilities but the public and people behind bars do not have much access or influence over that process. The only current real oversight available at all to help with concerns from those behind bars, loved ones, advocates, and even VDOC staff is for legislators to go into facilities but many are not willing to take that risk during the pandemic. In fact, the Virginia COVID-19 Justice Coalition has reached out to almost 30 legislators and only one was willing to visit a facility right now.