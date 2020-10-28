Rozell: Election Surprise: What if Nobody Wins the Electoral College?

But there is another twist: two states – Maine and Nebraska—do not award electors by winner-take-all, but split their electors by congressional districts, plus two for the statewide winner. If Biden or Trump wins one district in either of those two states, under the above scenario he wins the presidency. But there is a real possibility that that does not happen, or that Biden picks up one in Nebraska and Trump picks up one in Maine – so it is still a tie.

In the case of a tie, the presidential contest is to be decided in the House of Representatives under a system in which the House votes by state delegations. A candidate must win a majority (at least 26) of the states. Under the current partisan make-up of Congress, 26 House state delegations are controlled by the Republicans, 23 by Democrats, and 1 is tied. In a tied presidential election, it is likely that Republicans would retain a majority of the state congressional delegations. Thus, a tie gives the election to President Trump.

An even more complicated scenario arises though if the House is deadlocked at 25 votes for each candidate. Under the 12th Amendment to the Constitution, in the case of an Electoral College tie for the vice-presidency, the Senate chooses the vice president. So, if Republicans keep their majority – also not a certainty—Mike Pence is chosen. If not, it’s Kamala Harris.