Rozell: Election Surprise: What if Nobody Wins the Electoral College?

Polls and political analysts suggest Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is on an easy path to winning. It doesn’t take a long memory – four years is enough really – to know that polls and pundits are not always good predictors of outcomes. Polls of course only measure public opinion at a particular point in time and cannot project whether a race will tighten close to Election Day, as happened in 2016.
Virginia though increasingly looks out of reach for President Trump. This once critical swing state may have been in play earlier this year, but recent polls have the margin too great to suggest any plausible closing of the gap will be enough for the president.
With Virginia appearing out of the way, there is an intriguing scenario whereby neither Biden nor Trump wins the Electoral College. Admittedly, this scenario is statistically unlikely to happen, but then again the pre-election betting pools in 2016 said that statistically there was little chance of Trump winning.
The perfect-tie scenario works like this: both candidates win 269 electoral votes, one shy of the required 270 majority. If you believe this is impossible, consider the following:
Among the competitive states, if the popular vote is close, then Trump likely wins Georgia, Florida, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, and Texas. Biden wins Colorado, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, and Pennsylvania. That leaves Arizona and Wisconsin. If Trump takes both, we have the perfect tie.
But there is another twist: two states – Maine and Nebraska—do not award electors by winner-take-all, but split their electors by congressional districts, plus two for the statewide winner. If Biden or Trump wins one district in either of those two states, under the above scenario he wins the presidency. But there is a real possibility that that does not happen, or that Biden picks up one in Nebraska and Trump picks up one in Maine – so it is still a tie.
In the case of a tie, the presidential contest is to be decided in the House of Representatives under a system in which the House votes by state delegations. A candidate must win a majority (at least 26) of the states. Under the current partisan make-up of Congress, 26 House state delegations are controlled by the Republicans, 23 by Democrats, and 1 is tied. In a tied presidential election, it is likely that Republicans would retain a majority of the state congressional delegations. Thus, a tie gives the election to President Trump.
An even more complicated scenario arises though if the House is deadlocked at 25 votes for each candidate. Under the 12th Amendment to the Constitution, in the case of an Electoral College tie for the vice-presidency, the Senate chooses the vice president. So, if Republicans keep their majority – also not a certainty—Mike Pence is chosen. If not, it’s Kamala Harris.
With a vice president elected while the House remains deadlocked, the 20th Amendment, section 3, provision for the vice president to “act as president” is invoked. Thus, on January 20, 2021, either Pence or Kamala Harris would become the acting president, and as such would be entitled to name the acting vice president, who would need to be confirmed by both Houses of Congress. The acting president and vice president would be in office until – and if – the House breaks its deadlock and decides the actual winner of the election. Finally, if both the House and the Senate are deadlocked, then the Presidential Succession Act is invoked and the Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, becomes the acting president.
It is possible though that not all electors would in fact cast their votes the way they are pledged. Amazingly, a single elector could play kingmaker in this circumstance.
The website 270toWin has identified 64 mathematical scenarios that would create a perfect tie in the Electoral College. So, with all the worry about the integrity of the voting process, whether Trump would concede, whether the Supreme Court will have to decide the outcome, add one more to the list of things that can go wrong in this election.
Rozell is dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and co-author of the book Federalism: A Very Short Introduction (Oxford University Press, 2019).
