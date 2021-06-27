Ruhlen: Faster, Dangerous Traffic: What Is Roanoke Doing About It?

In 2020, the number of pedestrian fatalities in Virginia was about the same (123) as in 2019 (126), but when you consider that less driving happened, the rate of pedestrian traffic deaths actually increased 17%.

The pandemic year was deadly for pedestrians in the Roanoke Valley. More pedestrians were injured (70) and killed (seven) in 2020 than in any year since 2013.

The burden is not shared equally.

Pedestrians who are people of color and/or with Hispanic ethnicity are at greater risk of being injured or killed in a traffic crash than other people. In Roanoke, most pedestrian crashes occur in neighborhoods where more than 10% of the population are racial or ethnic minorities.

What’s going on?

There are many contributing factors, but one key suspect stands out: an increase in speeding during the pandemic.

Speeding is deadly. In a collision with a car traveling 20 mph, 95% of pedestrians survive, but in a collision with a car traveling 40 mph, 85% of pedestrians do not survive. And although traffic congestion feels dangerous, congestion actually slows down traffic speeds.