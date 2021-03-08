Rutherford: Survivors of human trafficking are not criminals

Additionally, House Bill 2234 enables survivors to raise an affirmative defense during their prosecution alleging that they were forced by their trafficker to commit the crimes with which they are charged. This will work to prevent them from receiving new or additional criminal charges. Additionally, defense attorneys will be in a much better position to refer these survivors to the services necessary for healing and rebuilding their lives.

We need to act now to combat the oppressive and antiquated forces of our legal system. Virginia is behind every state in the country when offering legal support to victims that were charged with crimes they were forced to commit. In the United States, 45 states have already passed criminal record relief laws for trafficking survivors. Moreover, of the five states left to pass these laws, four of them have passed legislation allowing victims to raise an affirmative defense. Virginia has the opportunity to join the rest of the nation in providing trafficking survivors opportunities for relief. Accordingly, we are requesting Gov. Northam to sign HB 2133 and HB 2234 to reverse this injustice, protect survivors, and help them regain control of their lives.