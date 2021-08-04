Sandel: Equipping ALICE with New Resources for a Better Path Forward

That is the premise behind a new initiative called G3. Signed into law earlier this spring by Gov. Northam, the Get a Skill, Get a Job, Get Ahead program helps low- to middle-income students pursue work in high-demand fields, from welding to cybersecurity to nursing. Educational programming like that offered at Virginia Western’s School of Career and Corporate Training, is the kind of needed curriculum to connect students to real jobs in their communities.

G3 is making those programs and others in fast-growing fields possible for more people by removing costs as a barrier. Qualified students (i.e. annual incomes under $100,000) receive free tuition (as well as other support) toward degree and certification programs within the state’s community college system, opening wide the door to opportunity for thousands of Virginia students.

Whether a student just graduated high school, is an adult learner, returning to school or is starting college for the first time, community colleges were designed to serve as an educational safety net for our community. And so we’ve designed G3 to support students who don’t have the luxury of focusing solely on education. It’s meant to support students with financial hardship, those with jobs and childcare and other real-life obligations.