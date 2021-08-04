Sandel: Equipping ALICE with New Resources for a Better Path Forward

This week, the Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center has played host in welcoming leadership from all 23 of Virginia’s Community Colleges, our first in-person gathering in two years and a chance to explore a shared vision about the role of community colleges in a changing economy.
Looking at the next five years and beyond, one initiative is setting the pace as an example of the change enabled through community college — especially for ALICE.
ALICE is the United Way acronym that describes a significant demographic slice of the population — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed.
Representing almost one third (29%) of Virginia’s families, ALICE households do not earn enough to afford basic necessities even as their income falls above federal poverty levels, thus disqualifying them for most federal assistance programs.
And despite full-time jobs (often more than one), they struggle to earn enough to support their family’s core needs.
After all we have come to increasingly understand the critical role that ALICE plays in Virginia’s economic health and prosperity, and after years of applying that learning toward strategies designed to help ALICE overcome generational inertia, we have reached an important inflection point where rubber must meet the road in creating real change. Fortunately, Virginia’s community colleges are paving that road.
Conditions for ALICE families are declining
Recent research suggests that financial circumstances for ALICE households are not improving, and in fact, conditions for them actually are getting worse.
The cost of living is climbing, particularly for such essentials as housing, childcare, food, transportation and healthcare. For families already struggling to make ends meet, this rise in the cost of basic needs further dilutes their buying power and capacity to “get ahead.”
On top of this, the wages paid to ALICE workers have been stagnant. As of 2018, almost half of Virginia’s workers (47%) were paid hourly, with one in two (53%) earning less than $20 per hour. In addition to minimal increases in pay, the research pointed to greater fluctuations in job hours and schedules, making it more difficult for workers to make firm budgets and financial plans.
Education as the fulcrum to progress
Those of us in higher education recognize intuitively the role that education can play in helping raise the tide that lifts all boats. Virginia’s community colleges, like Virginia Western here in the Roanoke Region, are poised to help ALICE workers learn new skills and obtain higher degrees that will give them access to better-paying jobs and more fulfilling careers.
That is the premise behind a new initiative called G3. Signed into law earlier this spring by Gov. Northam, the Get a Skill, Get a Job, Get Ahead program helps low- to middle-income students pursue work in high-demand fields, from welding to cybersecurity to nursing. Educational programming like that offered at Virginia Western’s School of Career and Corporate Training, is the kind of needed curriculum to connect students to real jobs in their communities.
G3 is making those programs and others in fast-growing fields possible for more people by removing costs as a barrier. Qualified students (i.e. annual incomes under $100,000) receive free tuition (as well as other support) toward degree and certification programs within the state’s community college system, opening wide the door to opportunity for thousands of Virginia students.
Whether a student just graduated high school, is an adult learner, returning to school or is starting college for the first time, community colleges were designed to serve as an educational safety net for our community. And so we’ve designed G3 to support students who don’t have the luxury of focusing solely on education. It’s meant to support students with financial hardship, those with jobs and childcare and other real-life obligations.
It’s been one month since G3 launched in Virginia and all of us in the community college system are encouraged at the potential for G3 to make a tangible and enduring difference.
Close to $3 million in G3 aid has been awarded within some of the following fields of study: Early Childhood Education, Healthcare, Information Technology, Public Safety and Skilled Trades, Construction and Manufacturing. Our data suggests that upon completion of their studies, students can anticipate earning between 25% and 50% more in wages.
The pandemic forced upon many of us a period of reflection, a chance to assess our lives and consider new trajectories. For many families in Virginia, and here in the Roanoke Region, G3 can be the springboard to an invigorated vision of their future.
Sandel is the president of Virginia Western Community College.