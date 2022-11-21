Sarangi: Elections as beauty contests

Our recently concluded midterm elections were full of drama — with plenty of close calls and several days of waiting before we knew who would control the House and the Senate.

The recent election of Rishi Sunak as the Prime Minister of Britain was akin to a farce.

In fact, following the celebrated British economist John Maynard Keynes, we can think of elections as a “beauty contest.” Keynes likened the workings of the stock market to picking the six most attractive faces from a hundred photographs. The who one can pick the most popular face wins. A simple approach would be to pick the prettiest face, but if you reason a bit more you want to pick who the others think would be the prettiest and so on.

Keynes expressed this idea very clearly in his classic book “The General Theory of Employment Interest and Money” (1936) as follows: “It is not a case of choosing those [faces] that, to the best of one’s judgment, are really the prettiest, nor even those that average opinion genuinely thinks the prettiest. We have reached the third degree where we devote our intelligences to anticipating what the average opinion expects the average opinion to be. And there are some, I believe, who practice the fourth, fifth and higher degrees.”

Keynes argued that the people who do well on the stock market will do so by guessing what the others will likely pick with more sophisticated players being able to reason about what the others think the others will think and so on.

Researchers have studied elections and found that they are not very different. Naïve voters will select candidates according to their preferences. Others are strategic, not necessarily picking the most attractive face (or candidate) from their perspective, but the one they think others will pick, provided it is not too far from their own taste. Hence, they are not voting according to their own tastes but for the candidate they think has the best chance of winning.

Of course, there are also those we call market makers — people who influence the market itself — like Elon Musk with his tweets. In elections, this role is played by the candidates who try to persuade the others about their superiority.

If we look at the run-up to this latest round of elections in the United Kingdom, there were only three possible candidates unlike the previous round which had thrown up Liz Truss as the winner. Apart from Mr. Sunak, there was Ms. Penny Mordaunt, the Leader of the House of Commons for the Conservative Party, and the formerly ousted PM Boris Johnson.

Ms. Mordaunt’s supporters simply preferred her over others and were not voting strategically. Her public support never even really reached thirty votes, the threshold for a viable candidate being 100 votes.

Interestingly, Mr. Johnson, like Donald Trump, kept making exaggerated claims about his support but publicly only over fifty MPs had pledged their support. Finally, on Oct. 23, the day before the deadline, Mr. Johnson exited the race. Many of his voters anticipating this had been switching over to Rishi Sunak because they had realized that he was going to win this British beauty contest.

As we race into the presidential primaries, it would do well to keep in mind that they will be like a beauty contest where voters will care not only about the person with the best possibility of beating the rival party but also helping them win their own local elections.

The short tenure of Liz Truss, Brexit and the somewhat chaotic leadership of Boris Johnson does not augur well for the political future of the UK.

We are already seeing numerous challenges to our own democracy: denial of election results and recounts have become commonplace. The events of Jan. 6, 2021 will have lasting repercussions.

Several other Western countries are gradually moving towards a time where elections results and the validity of institutions are called into question. The days when Western countries talked about monitoring elections in other places are disappearing; their own democracies are becoming more fragile.

In the evergreen words of Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan “The times they are a changing…”