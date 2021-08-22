Sarangi: Selfishness leads to sharing: An economist examines medal sharing

Economists are generally considered to be people who promote selfish behavior and generally not care about others.
I want to argue that selfish behavior can also lead to desirable outcomes.
But first let me define what economics really studies by offering definition provided by the American Economic Association: It’s the study of scarcity, the study of how people use resources and respond to incentives, or the study of decision-making. It argues that economists study all aspects of decision-making assuming rational individuals who wish to maximize their own happiness giving rise to the negative popular myth that economists promote greedy, selfish behavior.
To make my point the following event that took place during the Tokyo Olympics on Aug. 1, 2021 — Mutaz Essa Barshim (Qatar) and Gianmarco Tamberi (Italy) shared the gold medal for men’s high jump. Both Barshim and Tamberi had cleared 2.37 metres but were unable to clear the 2.39-metres bar even after three attempts.
When the Olympic official came to discuss the modalities of a jump-off for the gold medal, Barshim asked if they could share the medal. The official replied in the affirmative, and the rest is history.
Since the Summer Olympics began in 1896, more than 5,600 gold medals have been given out, but there have only 31 instances of sharing. As far as I can tell this is the first instance where rival athletes from different countries opted to share the medal themselves.
Leaving aside for the moment that they both thought they could earn bigger cash rewards in their home country — I really do not think that this was the primary motivation for either athlete because of the speed with which all of this happened.
Instead, I would like to argue that this happened because they behaved selfishly.
To understand this, we need to first account for how economists view risk. In everyday parlance, risk means exposure to a chance of loss, and a risky venture is something that involves the possibility of a loss.
Economists assume that individuals fall into three categories: risk loving, risk neutral and risk averse.
A risk-averse individual
derives greater satisfaction from a guaranteed or ‘certain’
outcome, than a combination
of uncertain outcomes that probabilistically offers a
higher pay-off.
A risk-lover prefers exactly the opposite.
A risk-neutral person is equally happy with a guaranteed outcome and a combination of uncertain outcomes that on average offer the same pay-off.
Thus, a risk-neutral person derives the same amount of satisfaction from a dollar’s worth of gains and losses. For a risk-averse person, the satisfaction (formally utility) from losing a dollar is worth more than the dollar, while the same is true for a risk-lover for gaining a dollar.
Not surprisingly, most of us are risk-averse, and prefer to invest in safe assets that may offer lower returns than a volatile stock market, while risk-lovers on the other hand are the ones who haunt casinos and take the chances life throws at them.
Let us revisit the tale of Barshim and Tamberi. If they participated in a jump-off, only one of them would earn a gold medal and the other would face the chance of losing that medal. However, if they were both risk averse, then the only rational and selfish choice was to share the medal because it makes winning the gold medal a certainty.
But there is a little more to this tale of medal sharing. Even though Barshim suggested the idea of sharing, why did Tamberi accept it? It turns out that they are both good friends on and off the track, which provides
yet another reason that made
medal-sharing possible.
Imagine that your happiness depends on your own plus that of your child or fiancé. In other words, your happiness is a sum of your own happiness plus the happiness of your loved one. Then it is easy to see why the two friends might want to share an Olympic gold medal.
In other words, even rational, selfish behavior can lead to beautiful outcomes and produce heartwarming stories.
I invite you all to explore economics and especially my own department at Virginia Tech as a way of gaining a deeper understanding of human behavior.
Sudipta Sarangi is a professor and head of the Department of Economics at Virginia Tech.