Sarangi: Selfishness leads to sharing: An economist examines medal sharing

Not surprisingly, most of us are risk-averse, and prefer to invest in safe assets that may offer lower returns than a volatile stock market, while risk-lovers on the other hand are the ones who haunt casinos and take the chances life throws at them.

Let us revisit the tale of Barshim and Tamberi. If they participated in a jump-off, only one of them would earn a gold medal and the other would face the chance of losing that medal. However, if they were both risk averse, then the only rational and selfish choice was to share the medal because it makes winning the gold medal a certainty.

But there is a little more to this tale of medal sharing. Even though Barshim suggested the idea of sharing, why did Tamberi accept it? It turns out that they are both good friends on and off the track, which provides

yet another reason that made

medal-sharing possible.

Imagine that your happiness depends on your own plus that of your child or fiancé. In other words, your happiness is a sum of your own happiness plus the happiness of your loved one. Then it is easy to see why the two friends might want to share an Olympic gold medal.

In other words, even rational, selfish behavior can lead to beautiful outcomes and produce heartwarming stories.

Sudipta Sarangi is a professor and head of the Department of Economics at Virginia Tech.