Sarangi: The battle of the sidewalk

Social distancing has brought the same fight to our walking paths. Since sharing the pathway is not feasible, when two people approach each other on such a narrow path what happens – who given in? Let me list some of the most common types of people you will encounter. The unaccommodating type — they will not look at you or budge from the trail like the gentleman walking his dog in my neighborhood; he could put Ebenezer Scrooge to shame. Given his surly expression, I expect him to say “Bah humbug!” to me every single day, but he never does. The accommodating type — they will move off the trail onto the grass way before you get anywhere close to them, like the sweet couple walking their two dogs in my neighborhood. If you are lucky enough to play Chicken with them, you will win. The in-denial type — these folks pretend that there is no Covid-19 and social distancing is unimportant. Instead of going single file, they brazenly run right in the middle of the trail, quite happy to share the narrow space with you, just like the two friends I see jogging on the trail. Finally, the civil type — in this encounter there is mutual acknowledgement and a move to the grass with a brief exchange of smiles as our two opponents cross each other on the trail.