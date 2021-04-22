Satterlund: The right choice: Jennifer McClellan

Having worked with Jennifer McClellan during the last 15 years in which she has served in the Virginia General Assembly, I know from personal experience that she is the best choice if we want to ensure the Commonwealth’s future status as an economic leader, particularly as we recover in a post-pandemic world. In fact, she has more experience serving Virginia in elected office than the four other Democratic gubernatorial candidates combined.

As a legislator, Jenn has worked to advance and shape real-world policies that have not only resulted in the creation of jobs within the Commonwealth, but also helped to protect and revitalize small businesses. She has also developed workforce-training initiatives that have helped safeguard a future educated workforce pipeline that is adequately prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.

She understands the importance of taking a forward-looking approach that better positions the state to prepare and adapt to the ever-changing technologies that drive commerce. For example, she was one of the first legislators to recognize the technology implications of electric vehicles and successfully worked to pass legislation aimed at removing barriers to the installation of vehicle chargers.