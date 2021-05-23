Savage: Virginia should allow 16-year-olds to vote

The old argument against this proposal is short and concise: “These kids aren’t mature enough to make these decisions.” This is the same argument that was used in opposition to the 26th amendment when this country sent 18-year-olds to die in Vietnam while denying them the opportunity to choose their commander in chief.

But let’s look at the other side of the coin. In Virginia, at 14 years of age, you can be tried as an adult in state court. At 15 years of age, you can drive a car.

At 16, you can work without a work permit and pay federal and state income taxes, as well as sales and vehicle taxes levied by local governments, despite having no control over how their tax dollars are spent.

At 17, you can enlist in the United States Military. You can do all this as a minor, but you can’t vote for the elected officials who will represent you to your School Board or your Board of Supervisors.

Students take civics class in 8th grade, when they’re 13 or 14 years old. High school students take government class as early as 10th grade, when they’re 15 or 16 years old. And in any case, if a student who passes both civics and government is somehow still unqualified to participate in our democracy, even in just a local election, that would be indicative of a deeper-rooted flaw in our education system.