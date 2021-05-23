Savage: Virginia should allow 16-year-olds to vote

Virginia has accomplished a great deal over the past two years to expand access to the ballot box, and that has resulted in increased voter turnout. Of all the 50 states, Virginia was tied for first-place of youth share of all votes cast in 2020.
Virginia can build off this momentum of youth voter turnout by making voting a routine and allowing 16-year-olds to vote in local elections, including Boards of Supervisors, Soil and Water Conservation Boards, and School Boards.
By allowing high schoolers to vote at age 16 for local elections, voting will become a habit and young people will be more likely to turn out and vote for every primary and general election, every year, for the rest of their lives.
Decisions made at the local level affect 16 and 17-year-olds in many cases more than they affect older citizens. Young people are going to bear the brunt of decisions our local governments make today on how to address education, climate change, housing affordability, racial justice, infrastructure, and policing.
Today’s teenagers will inherit the community our local governments build today. Most importantly, students are the most impacted by decisions made by school boards that enact policies and budgets that affect the quality of their education.
No reasonable person could possibly argue that 16-year-olds don’t have a vested interest in determining the decisions of local government.
The old argument against this proposal is short and concise: “These kids aren’t mature enough to make these decisions.” This is the same argument that was used in opposition to the 26th amendment when this country sent 18-year-olds to die in Vietnam while denying them the opportunity to choose their commander in chief.
But let’s look at the other side of the coin. In Virginia, at 14 years of age, you can be tried as an adult in state court. At 15 years of age, you can drive a car.
At 16, you can work without a work permit and pay federal and state income taxes, as well as sales and vehicle taxes levied by local governments, despite having no control over how their tax dollars are spent.
At 17, you can enlist in the United States Military. You can do all this as a minor, but you can’t vote for the elected officials who will represent you to your School Board or your Board of Supervisors.
Students take civics class in 8th grade, when they’re 13 or 14 years old. High school students take government class as early as 10th grade, when they’re 15 or 16 years old. And in any case, if a student who passes both civics and government is somehow still unqualified to participate in our democracy, even in just a local election, that would be indicative of a deeper-rooted flaw in our education system.
The tide of public opinion is shifting in favor of giving 16-year-olds the basic right to vote. The movement to lower the voting age to 16 nationally—which was regarded as a joke ten years ago—now has the support of the majority of the House Democratic Caucus in the 117th Congress.
It’s only a matter of time before this rising tide of youth activism closes in on Virginia and we finally achieve our goal. And the fact of the matter is Virginia is behind in this area: last year, Oakland, California began allowing 16-year-olds the opportunity to vote for School Board.
We’ve made some progress this very year on expanding youth access to the ballot box; Governor Northam has signed Del. Alfonso Lopez’s bill to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to preregister to vote and be automatically added to the voter roster once they become qualified.
Virginia allows 17-year-olds to vote in primaries if they’ll turn 18 before the next general election. This has been a tremendous success story, and I’ve seen it in talking to my classmates. I myself am grateful to be able to cast my first-ever vote in this year’s June 8th Democratic primary. We need to build on these building blocks and make voting a habit and a routine.
Allowing 16-year-olds to vote in local elections could be accomplished by the General Assembly passing an amendment to the Virginia Constitution in two consecutive sessions and then the voters accepting the constitutional amendment as a referendum. Roanoke’s own Del. Sam Rasoul has repeatedly introduced that legislation, and we need to make it a priority next year and expand the most powerful right in the world—the right to vote—to more of our citizens.
Savage is a high school student in Fairfax County. He has served as Chair of the Virginia Young Democrats Teen Caucus, where he led bipartisan legislation on civic engagement and an expansion of youth voter rights.