Schaeffel: The calm in the storm

A nurse’s work is notoriously chaotic, often exhausting, and regularly…awe-inspiring.
Nurses are the calm in the storm, as one family member remarked to me recently.
Imagine being the worried mother, anxious about your son’s first surgery and knowing that, because of COVID-19, you may not always be by his side as you’d like. Nurses step into their patients’ shoes every day in order to deliver the comforting, compassionate care for which they are known. That worried mom depends on her son’s nurse for updates, clinical expertise and kind words in a stressful time.
That’s not a new story. Nurses have always played a prominent role in the human connection as part of delivering care. And amid this pandemic, that role has become even more important.
Nurses Everywhere, a nonpartisan coalition, recently conducted a study that determined 87% of Americans believe nurses have been indispensable during the pandemic. I couldn’t agree more, and we’ve asked a lot of them these last eight months.
Let me introduce you to one. I’ll call her Betty.
When COVID patients were first admitted, Betty was asked to staff our COVID unit. In the span of hours, she learned new personal protective equipment protocols, new care delivery processes, new medications and she met new team members in a new area of the hospital. She took every precaution to prevent herself, her co-workers and her patients from getting sick. And through it all, she delivered empathetic care with a steady hand. Then she went home, connected with her family as a mom, wife, sister and friend, and got ready to do it again the next day, knowing the COVID guidelines and processes inevitably would change again.
This scenario could be overwhelming.
I continue to be inspired and awe-struck by the work I see from our nurses every day. I’ve watched them go above and beyond to care for patients during some of the scariest and most vulnerable days of their lives.
From a nurse who, in her new communications liaison role, used virtual technology to connect multiple times daily with a patient’s family, to a group of nursing staff who bought a cake and sang “Happy Birthday” to a mother who had to be hospitalized away from her newborn – the compassion never left, it only became more pronounced.
Nearly 90% of the public want to continue to receive the same level of care from nurses when the pandemic is over as they did during the pandemic, according to the Nurses Everywhere study. And 75% of people in the study said they would like nurses to be a part of telehealth care.
At Carilion, we are working to find new innovative ways to connect nurses and their patients.
We recently implemented virtual telemetry to monitor a patient’s condition and vitals remotely. Virtual sitting, which allows staff to watch high-risk patients even if they are away from the room, is also on the horizon. These innovations allow nurses to provide improved care as well as increased patient safety measures. It also gives patients easier access to the compassionate connection nurses provide, which can be crucial to recovery.
The support from you — our neighbors and our community — has never been more apparent than in these last few months. So many of you have stepped up to show appreciation for nurses in ways I couldn’t even imagine.
You held up signs of gratitude and encouragement outside of our hospitals; you donated meals to nourish our staff; you rang church bells at shift change; you gave us discounts in your stores and restaurants; you offered up a hat-tip and a “thank you” when you saw our scrubs and Carilion badges.
Your efforts have helped raise our spirits and provided us with the courage to deliver the compassionate care we’re known for during this historic time of uncertainty.
I am so grateful to live in a community that values its nurses. This sort of symbiotic relationship is the reason nursing has been rated the No. 1 most trusted profession for 18 straight years in the Gallup Poll.
Nurses have answered a call to fight this pandemic and many have been the first touchpoint for those who have been infected, providing patient-focused care and critical clinical decisions to people who were sick and scared.
Thank you to our amazing nurses.
And if you really want to thank a nurse in return: wear your mask, wash your hands and social distance. We will all get through this together.
Schaeffel is vice president and chief nursing officer for Carilion Clinic.
