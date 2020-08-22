Schumacher: The Virginia GOP should get rid of conventions

By Greg Schumacher
Schumacher retired from the U.S. Army in 2011 as a Major General. He is chairman of the Fauquier County Republican Committee, beginning his second term.
On a Saturday last month (July 18), the 7th Congressional District Republican Committee conducted an all-day convention election in Doswell that lasted 10 hours and forced hundreds of people to stand in 90 degree heat to elect a Republican nominee to run against U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger. Dozens of senior citizens got sick from the heat and needed medical attention throughout the day, and our volunteers struggled with ballot counting numerous times.
In my own 5th Congressional District on June 13, more than 2,500 Republicans were asked to drive hours to Campbell County simply to vote in an “unassembled, drive-through convention.”
In Virginia, we Republicans do these conventions for no other reason than to restrict the voting pool to a targeted and recruited group, on a controlled battlefield. The optics are embarrassing, and show we often focus more on esoteric processes than on what we claim are our most important goals — growing our party and electing Republicans at all levels of government.
My observations about conventions are not intended to disparage any group of people, committee or candidates, but simply to illustrate the shortfalls of the process… if we Republicans are truly interested in becoming a larger, more inclusive party that actually gets back to winning statewide elections (something we haven’t done since 2009) then we need to change.
I served my country in the U.S. Army for 37 years, retiring as a Major General. I now chair the GOP Committee for one of the most Republican counties in Virginia, Fauquier County. I am a committed conservative and strong supporter of President Trump, but I am tired of Republicans losing statewide elections in Virginia. It’s time for change.
Moving forward, the Republican Party of Virginia should ditch convention nomination methods and use primary elections exclusively for statewide and congressional nominations. Here is why:
Conventions are divisive and harm Republican unity. The most division and rancor I’ve observed within the Party at all levels revolves around the convention/primary decision. The choice appears to be made primarily on the basis of how one will be identified (a litmus test), which candidate is preferred by the group that has the most votes, and which method is most advantageous for that candidate. So, this decision itself, along with subsequent decisions about rules, processes, etc., become heated battlegrounds, all over process. Since we have elections every year in Virginia, we self-inflict this divisive wound every year, leaving in its wake disgruntled delegates and Republicans, challenges to unity, and folks who leave our Party, reduce their active participation, or refuse to join us at all.
Conventions disenfranchise voters. “Our party works best when we have greater participation, both on the ballot and in the voting booth,” said House Leader Todd Gilbert when complimenting those who braved the heat to participate in the 7th District convention.
The convention delegate system drastically reduces voter participation (in the 5th District, 2,500 Republicans voted in the Congressional convention compared to 33,000 voting in the Senate primary for that same district) and eliminates the voice of those who are unable to travel to and spend a whole day at a convention. Many miss the small window within which to sign up as a delegate. Convention advocates are proud that nomination decisions are made only by the “most committed” Republicans, completely discounting those who simply are unable to participate in an unnecessarily cumbersome and difficult process foisted upon them. Our GOP conventions don’t even allow for provisions for people to vote if health issues preclude attendance at the one place and appointed time.
Conventions waste Republican resources. Primary elections are paid for and go on, whether we participate or not. Conventions drain precious time, energy, and money – finite resources that should be used to defeat Democrats instead.
Many convention advocates say they oppose primaries because Democrats might vote in them to sway GOP results, ignoring the fact that Democrats often participate in primary elections on the same day. Republicans should support legislation to have Virginians register by Party, eliminating the red herring argument that Democrats may vote in our nomination processes.
To help the Republican Party of Virginia win again, let’s remove this constant source of division, disenfranchisement, and waste of resources, and get rid of conventions for statewide and congressional nominations. The past two Republican congressional conventions are proof that it’s time to move on.
