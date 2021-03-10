Seriff: MVP is a massive climate bomb

Mountain Valley Pipeline. I’ve spent the last six years ruing the day I first heard those words. I’ve invested hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars fighting this ill-conceived project.

A number of issues disturb me deeply. Despite a glut of gas on the market, MVP gained easy approval by FERC for “public need.” I’m troubled because this license for destruction empowered MVP to use eminent domain to take private property to enrich their business at the expense of our fellow citizens. I’m sickened by the level of environmental destruction and millions of dollars of fines accrued due to their shoddy construction practices.

I’m involved in legal battles to block their continuing devastation of the Jefferson National Forest (approved against the Forest Service’s own rules) and I’m supporting in court the halt of construction due to the potential damage to local endangered species. I’m appalled that, despite lies told by Governors McAuliffe, Northam and the Roanoke Chamber of Commerce, little of this gas will be used in our state. Based on expert opinion, I’m convinced that MVP cannot possibly build a massive 42-inch high pressure gas line safely across these rugged Blue Ridge Mountains and sinkhole-ridden karst terrain.