Settle and Strong: Hiroshima and the dawn of the nuclear age

By Frank Settle and Robert A. Strong
Settle is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at Washington and Lee University. Strong is Professor of Politics at Washington and Lee University.
Seventy-five years ago, the first of only two atomic bombs ever used in war was detonated over the city of Hiroshima. It killed between 90 and 140 thousand people. The number is not precisely known. There was no way to accurately count the bodies disintegrated in the initial explosion, or buried in the rubble of knocked down buildings, or burned in the firestorm that followed. Radiation-related deaths in the days, weeks, months and years following the bombing were also hard to count. Suffice it to say that tens of thousands of Japanese residents of Hiroshima died on a single day and many more in an agonizing aftermath.
The destruction of Hiroshima (or the first test of an atomic bomb conducted in New Mexico a month earlier) is usually given as the starting date for the “nuclear age.” Despite all the events that have transpired since then, we still live in a time defined by what happened to a Japanese city three quarters of a century ago. The nuclear age is not over, and the people of the world remain vulnerable to acts of war, or acts of terror, in which unimaginably destructive weapons can be aimed at concentrated populations.
What does it mean to live in the shadow of Hiroshima? We are two college professors—a chemist and a political scientist—who for more than two decades have together taught students about the science and politics of weapons of mass destruction. It’s not an easy task.
The science is crucial. In the years just before World War II, human understanding of atomic structure was revolutionized by men and women in chemistry and physics who discovered the prospect of releasing staggering amounts of energy by splitting (and later fusing) the nuclei of atoms. To this day, the power at the core of the atom can be hard to comprehend.
Before Hiroshima, a large bomb used in World War II might be equal to 10 tons of TNT. Hiroshima was 15,000; Nagasaki 20,000. In the 1960s the Soviet Union tested a single thermonuclear devise that exploded with the power of 50 million tons of TNT.
Any atomic explosion, even the small ones at the beginning of the nuclear age, produce extraordinary blast, heat, light, an electromagnetic pulse, and various forms of radiation with dramatic short and long-term consequences. Many of the scientists who witnessed the first test in New Mexico reported that it was a life altering event—a thing they could never forget. Even the most knowledgeable nuclear scientists were awed by what they had created.
That awe, and the fear it induces, was supposed to be the virtue of nuclear weapons. They were so powerful that no one in their right mind would want to use them if they knew their enemy would respond in kind. Deterrence was the watch word of nuclear strategy. But deterrence was never perfect. Madmen and terrorists might not be deterred. Even cautious national leaders might stumble into a nuclear war by accident, miscalculation, or by the accumulation of human errors that regularly occur in every political or military organization.
The politics of the nuclear age has not been a simple or continuous story. It began with an ideological competition —and an arms race — between the United States and the Soviet Union that came close to war over Berlin and Cuba and only ended with the economic exhaustion of the communist project. It was followed by the new and different threats posed by 9/11 and the seemingly unsolvable cases of nuclear proliferation where we alternate between sanctions and negotiations without producing any lasting progress.
Getting young people to think about the challenges of the nuclear age is itself a challenge. It involves old issues that have been around for a long time and don’t seem to be as immediate as a pandemic, an economic collapse or a comically incompetent political system. Nevertheless, every other year or so we try to take our students back to the critical moments in the late 1930s and early 1940s when science opened dangerous doors and when massive projects of research and engineering produced results that changed the world. Then we ask them to reflect on how the world has operated during the time when nations and terrorists have the ability to unleash massive destruction. Finally, they consider whether we have the wisdom, policies and institutions necessary to make Hiroshima and Nagasaki both the first and the last uses of nuclear armaments.
We ask our students to ponder the interaction of the powers of science and the frailties of man. We should all be thinking about that today.
