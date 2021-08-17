Shareef: Intellectualism and COVID Vaccinations

Thaler won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Economics for his seminal research that demonstrates a causal relationship — that benefits both the individual and broader society — between the opt-out default setting and decision-making.

The NFL previously urged players to voluntarily get vaccinated (opt-in) but many didn’t. Consequently, in July 2021, the NFL announced an opt-out vaccination policy. Players are expected to get vaccinated but if they opt-out the league will (a) not extend the NFL season due to COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players that causes a game cancellation; (b) the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with a loss; and (c) players on both teams will not get paid.

In NYC, Mayor Bill De Blasio recently announced that all 300,000 municipal workers would get vaccinated or endure weekly COVID testing. In an Aug. 3 USA Today Op-Ed, economist Richard Florida calls for COVID vaccinations or health insurance companies charge higher premiums for the unvaccinated.

None of these opt-out default settings cost the unvaccinated their jobs or health insurance — thereby preserving individual choice — but they do add significant socioeconomic costs for remaining unvaccinated.

With the earlier opt-in vaccination policy, the unvaccinated were free-riders on the vaccinated and business owners.

Hofstadter argues that anti-intellectuals are afraid of the convergence between expert knowledge and institutional power because this union can corrupt intellectual integrity. The Tuskegee Study is a graphic illustration. Yet, in a time of a global pandemic where viral mutations will soon render current COVID vaccines useless, this “marriage” is clearly the lesser of two evils.

Reginald Shareef was a professor of political science at Radford University for 32 years where he taught public management. He recently retired.