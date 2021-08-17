Shareef: Intellectualism and COVID Vaccinations

For Americans confused over the refusal of fellow citizens not getting the COVID-19 vaccination — thus enabling the inevitable mutation of the virus beyond the current Delta strain infecting the non-vaccinated — a reading of the late Columbia University Historian Richard Hofstadter’s “Anti-Intellectualism in American Life” may help “make sense” of this social phenomenon.
The book won the Pulitzer Prize for general non-fiction in 1964, and if Hofstadter were alive today, he would not be surprised by the anti-intellectualism of vaccination hesitancy because of deeply held beliefs about egalitarian democracy in American culture.
Hofstadter presents American society as divided between two groups: anti-intellectuals and intellectuals.
The anti-intellectualism worldview prefers intuitive knowledge or cultural folklore as the basis of knowledge/understanding, chooses to preserve intellectual integrity outside of accredited institutions, and has been ingrained in the national culture since the founding period. Hofstadter finds that evangelical religion — because it produces the “hundred percenter” — is the most potent force against intellectualism in American history. Anti-intellectuals live in a world of black/white where right and wrong are clearly evident.
Conversely, the intellectual worldview validates knowledge though scientific cause and effect. The gold standard for scientific empiricism — whether in the medical or social sciences — are A/B experiments since participants are randomly selected into two groups where the control group is given the intervention (for example, Pfizer’s two-shot COVID vaccine), while the other isn’t to determine the efficacy of the intervention.
Hofstadter argues intellectuals dwell in the “realm of ideas and values where almost nothing is ever right without qualification” because research is ongoing allowing the scientist’s understanding of causal relationships to continually evolve.
For example, COVID-19 vaccines are primarily intended to prevent the risk of severe illness, hospitalization, or death. The research shows this premise is still valid. However, continued research now reveals that the vaccinated can be infected with the more potent Delta-variant and spread the virus to unvaccinated young children, the elderly, and the immune-compromised. Thus, the current CDC recommendation that the vaccinated wear masks indoors in public spaces.
In the intellectualism worldview, therefore, there can be no “black and white” because knowledge is always growing through the ongoing A/B research process.
Hofstadter accepts a continual struggle between anti-intellectuals and intellectuals: “The intellectual class is of necessity an elite in its manner of thinking and functioning … Intellectuals in the 20th Century have found themselves engaged in incompatible efforts: They have tried to be good and believing citizens of a democratic society and at the same time resist the vulgarization of culture that society constantly produces.”
So, how have American business and political leaders decided to resist the “vulgarization” of the continued spread of the Delta variant and also maintain egalitarian democracy? They have chosen to embrace the behavioral science economics research of University of Chicago Business School Professor Ronald Thaler on default settings to make policy.
Thaler won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Economics for his seminal research that demonstrates a causal relationship — that benefits both the individual and broader society — between the opt-out default setting and decision-making.
The NFL previously urged players to voluntarily get vaccinated (opt-in) but many didn’t. Consequently, in July 2021, the NFL announced an opt-out vaccination policy. Players are expected to get vaccinated but if they opt-out the league will (a) not extend the NFL season due to COVID-19 outbreaks among unvaccinated players that causes a game cancellation; (b) the team with the outbreak will forfeit and be credited with a loss; and (c) players on both teams will not get paid.
In NYC, Mayor Bill De Blasio recently announced that all 300,000 municipal workers would get vaccinated or endure weekly COVID testing. In an Aug. 3 USA Today Op-Ed, economist Richard Florida calls for COVID vaccinations or health insurance companies charge higher premiums for the unvaccinated.
None of these opt-out default settings cost the unvaccinated their jobs or health insurance — thereby preserving individual choice — but they do add significant socioeconomic costs for remaining unvaccinated.
With the earlier opt-in vaccination policy, the unvaccinated were free-riders on the vaccinated and business owners.
Hofstadter argues that anti-intellectuals are afraid of the convergence between expert knowledge and institutional power because this union can corrupt intellectual integrity. The Tuskegee Study is a graphic illustration. Yet, in a time of a global pandemic where viral mutations will soon render current COVID vaccines useless, this “marriage” is clearly the lesser of two evils.
Reginald Shareef was a professor of political science at Radford University for 32 years where he taught public management. He recently retired.