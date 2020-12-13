Shareef: SALT, Super Donors, and Dependent States

In June 2018, I was asked by the online financial website Wallethub to answer a political economy question: “Is it fair that some states are more dependent on the federal government than others?” My response was based on the 2017 GOP-led tax overall that put a cap on deductions for state and local taxes (SALT) of $10,000. Previously, these deductions were unlimited.

My article concluded while it is okay that some states are “donor” states (i.e., states that send more money in federal taxes to Washington than they receive in benefits and hence subsidize impoverished states), I don’t believe tax changes like the SALT deduction are economically efficient or ethical because they: (a) turn donor states into super donor entities; (b) make needy states perpetually dependent on wealthier states; and © create social cleavage by triggering massive wealth transfers from wealthy ”blue” states (e.g., California and New York) to poorer “red” states like Kentucky and West Virginia (two of the five most dependent states).