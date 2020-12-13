Shareef: SALT, Super Donors, and Dependent States

In June 2018, I was asked by the online financial website Wallethub to answer a political economy question: “Is it fair that some states are more dependent on the federal government than others?” My response was based on the 2017 GOP-led tax overall that put a cap on deductions for state and local taxes (SALT) of $10,000. Previously, these deductions were unlimited.
My article concluded while it is okay that some states are “donor” states (i.e., states that send more money in federal taxes to Washington than they receive in benefits and hence subsidize impoverished states), I don’t believe tax changes like the SALT deduction are economically efficient or ethical because they: (a) turn donor states into super donor entities; (b) make needy states perpetually dependent on wealthier states; and © create social cleavage by triggering massive wealth transfers from wealthy ”blue” states (e.g., California and New York) to poorer “red” states like Kentucky and West Virginia (two of the five most dependent states).
Tax policy research identifies a strong correlation between a state’s federal dependency and its per-capita spending. Therefore, the least wealthy states receive the most federal support. In 2018, Kentucky was the second-most dependent state, receiving $2.61 from the federal treasury for every dollar it sent to Washington. Before the SALT cap, California sent $410 billion in taxes to the federal treasury and received $393 in federal spending, thereby creating a $17 billion contribution to federal coffers. Consequently, California was already a donor state.
Under the new tax law, the California Franchise Tax Board — the state agency that collects personal and corporate income tax — reports that in 2018 one million property owners sent an additional $12 billion to Washington. Thus, SALT made California a super donor.
Virginia taxpayers ranked fifth in utilization of the SALT deduction in 2017.
Politically, the SALT limitation is the catalyst for even greater blue/red state antagonism because it facilitates this redistribution of wealth in the most cynical manner. Every GOP U.S. senator — from the most dependent states — voted for the tax cap while blue-state Democratic senators voted against the legislation. These senators understood the cap constituted a zero-sum economic game for their constituents and would trigger an even greater economic windfall for dependent states. The attorneys general of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland filed a federal lawsuit in July 2018 challenging the constitutionality of SALT but a federal judge dismissed the suit this past October.
These large wealth transfers also create a disincentive for dependent states to fashion the type of economic development that will reduce their dependence on largesse from wealthier states.
This analysis raises an interesting question: Why are some states super donors while others remain dependent on the federal dole? In my spring 2019 Public Administration class, students researched why Amazon, in 2018, decided to place a smaller HQ in Nashville instead of Louisville? These are peer cities in dependent states.
The students, analyzing data from the Louisville Courier Journal and the Nashville Tennessean, found four primary reasons Louisville lost the smaller HQ to Nashville: (a) A talent problem: Only 35.7% of the region’s population ages 25-64 have bachelor’s degrees. Moreover, Louisville doesn’t have the “tech talent” of people with skilled backgrounds in computer software development that Amazon’s workforce needs; (b) Low-end population: Louisville has a metropolitan population of 1.2 million while Nashville’s metro population is 1.9 million. Additionally, from 2010-2016, Louisville’s population grew 3.8% compared to Nashville’s 11.6%; © Professional sports: Nashville has two professional sports teams, the NFL’s Titans and the NHL’s Predators. Louisville has no professional sports franchises; and (d) Flights to the West Coast are lacking: Amazon was looking for cities with “immediate global connectivity” from large international trade hubs. Louisville lacked this critical infrastructure. Nashville possessed the necessary air connectivity hub.
An official Amazon statement, printed in The Tennessean, said the company was attracted to Nashville because “of people with diverse skills moving into the city, its history as a logistics hub, and the emerging tech sector.”
Economic development success in the global economy requires a large, highly educated workforce, efficient air connectivity and social amenities for what Richard Florida calls the “creative class.” Nashville provides a case study of how economic development should evolve in dependent states. It’s a lesson Kentucky senators McConnell and Paul should learn.
One approach that isn’t viable is the continued tax policy of blue state super donor subsidies that encourage red state rent-seeking via political legislation.
Shareef teaches Public Administration & Policy at Radford University.
