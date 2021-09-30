Sheffield: McAuliffe joins Democrats' extremists on abortion

Last year, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York finally acknowledged this disturbing fact, removing Margaret Sanger’s name from the Manhattan Health Center “as a public commitment to reckon with its founder’s harmful connections to the eugenics movement.” When given a chance to respond in 2013 to POLITICO about Sanger’s heinous beliefs, McAuliffe’s campaign declined to comment.

McAuliffe and his abortion bankrollers ignore a societal recognition of the sanctity of life in at least 38 states and commonwealths — including Virginia — codified through fetal homicide laws. In Virginia, state code declares anyone “who unlawfully, willfully, deliberately, maliciously and with premeditation kills the fetus of another is guilty of a Class 2 felony.”

The Guttmacher Institute claims that nearly “one in four women in the United States … will have an abortion by age 45.” There were 3.61 million babies born in the U.S. in 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2018, there were 619,591 abortions — the equivalent of a large U.S. city is snuffed out each year. Unfortunately, abortion is not rare in America because of abortion extremists like McAuliffe.