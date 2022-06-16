Shepardson: Voting rights for ex-felons shouldn’t be controversial in Virginia

Glenn Youngkin recently pledged to continue a long-standing tradition of the governor’s office — restoring voting and other civil rights to Virginians who possess a criminal record.

Though this first wave of restorations only impacts 3,496 people, it also harbors a deeper meaning in the political signals it sends to the commonwealth. To this end, Youngkin’s direct encouragement of more ex-felons to apply for restored rights, combined with Secretary of the Commonwealth Kay Coles James’s language about “mistakes” and “successful futures,” paint a promising, compassionate picture that should bode well for welcoming more ex-felons back into society after they have done their time.

The current administration deserves credit for ensuring that this important process has not fallen to the wayside, and for clarifying that Republican rhetoric on crime and criminality still acknowledges redemption as a clear possibility.

What some Virginians might not know, however, is that they live in one of only 11 states which do not automatically restore voting rights to ex-felons after either release from prison or the completion of a probationary period.

And to be clear, the remaining 39 states (plus the District of Columbia) cover the entire American political spectrum, suggesting a more forgiving justice system, within reason, has broad ideological appeal. How many other issues can bring North Dakota, California, Massachusetts and Utah into agreement?

America has an infamously high recidivism rate. Over 50% of released prisoners are incarcerated again within three years. This is obviously a complex issue with dimensions political, social, and economic — there are no simple solutions.

Still, all Americans, left and right, might want to consider how a persistent stigma against people with criminal records spills over into the factors that most heavily influence recidivism, like employment. Accordingly, small moves in the right direction, including voting rights for ex-felons and the use of welcoming political rhetoric — such as that admirably deployed by Youngkin’s office last month — might aid in pushing forward the cultural change needed to dispel damaging stereotypes and attitudes.

Despite the wide appeal and potential efficacy of reintegration for former criminals across the United States, the Virginia House of Delegates refused to get with the program back in February, when an effort to amend the state constitution and establish automatic voting rights restoration for ex-felons died in committee — thereby grinding to a halt a multi-year fight to bring Virginia law in line with most other states.

Hopefully Youngkin’s positive messaging will inspire some introspection within the Virginia GOP. Their governor talks the talk on core criminal justice issues, but are Republican legislators prepared to support him with corresponding actions?

We should all remember that returning the right to vote to ex-felons is not a partisan issue — even in Virginia. Republican Del. Mike Cherry’s legislative agenda has touted automatic restoration since day one, and the idea comes with enthusiastic conservative and liberal endorsements: from the American Conservative Union to the ACLU.

Formerly incarcerated Virginians deserve the opportunity to rejoin society in every meaningful sense. After all, a healthy and just legal system requires second chances for those who have done wrong in the past, and most U.S. states agree that a prison sentence is punishment enough.

Adam Shepardson holds a BA in Economics and History from Brown University, and is a Young Voices contributor. You can find him on Twitter @realadamshep