Sherman: Kids are pawns in school re-opening debate

By Thomas Sherman
Sherman is a retired professor and frequent volunteer living in Blacksburg.
The eye-catching front page headline in the Aug. 8-9 edition of the Wall Street Journal’s Review section screams “Why It’s (Mostly) Safe to Reopen the Schools.” The author is Avik Roy, the president of a think tank funded by various politically conservative organizations (https://freopp.org/). Roy is dodgy confounding the purposes of school with children’s inalienable rights to nutrition, safety, and education. He uses a veneer of scholarship and either intentionally or ignorantly confuses strategies with solutions.
Roy says schools must reopen because for many and particularly for poor children school is a reliable source for nutrition. While school does provide food security to children, school is a strategy and not a solution to ensure children eat well. Regardless of when (summer vacation), as a society, we are obligated to ensure that children always receive healthy diets. Roy also wants schools to reopen because they can be a safe haven. But, like nutrition, school safety is a strategy and not a solution to child abuse.
Roy selectively quotes the American Academy of Pediatrics (https://www.aap.org/en- us/Pages/Default.aspx) stressing the importance of social learning, ignoring the six specific criteria their recommendation includes. School is a strategy to engage socially; but, children’s social interactions must include home play times, reading circles, games, and meaningful adult-child interaction. School is strategy and not the solution to child isolation. Society is not released by using schools as an excuse for child neglect or adult incompetence. Physicians would be guilty of malpractice sending a child to a known health hazard for the social experience.
For his “evidence,” Roy argues because European countries have reopened safely, the U.S. can too. However, data he presents from these countries are incompatible with the U.S. The countries he cites (Iceland, Denmark, the Netherlands) are smaller and more cohesive than the U.S. These countries have the virus under control unlike the pandemic pandemonium in the U.S. Nor does he point out that these successful countries have well conceived and enforced national policies guiding school reopenings. In the U.S. there is no national leadership and no national policy other than rampant stupidity.
At his most pernicious and cynical, Roy unsympathetically explains that thousands of children die every year from diseases and accidents. True, but we do not willingly or purposefully expose children to mortal dangers; we try to keep children out of harm’s way. Roy implies that if a few more children are dead at the end of the school year, other children will have died also, so what? For Roy, it is a sacrifice worth making.
Finally, perhaps to avoid looking like an imbecile (think Betsy DeVoss), Roy admits more than a key to unlock the door is needed to reopen schools. Among the ideas many educators have identified for months, he mentions: increase working with parents, provide supplemental schooling, develop small groupings, and be really careful. And, he advises, legislate more funding. Roy ignores the costs to reopen school and how these expenses will be funded. Many school systems have not recovered funding levels from the great recession. Safely reopening schools will cost millions in addition to the additional efforts needed from school officials, teachers, and staffs. Without national leadership, none of this is likely on a sufficient scale to serve all children.
I believe Roy intended his “debate” to confirm preconceived biases that reopening schools is safe and necessary for the children. I do not know if it is safe to reopen schools now. But, despite the best efforts of schools to do the best for their children, it seems if no children get sick or transmit the virus it will be purely luck. Schools have no national leadership or guidance on how to reopen based on sound judgments by recognized experts. In fact, it seems that when evidence based national guidance is offered, it is immediately contradicted by self-serving politicians. Children’s lives should not be based on chance.
I thought it strange that the Wall Street Journal would publish such a transparently weak “debate” in their recognized excellent weekend edition. To understand, look at the Journal editorial pages. I think this is classic reverse engineered advocacy. Begin with a conclusion — that school must reopen to revive the economy. Then create rationales to make reopening palatable and seemingly safe. Roy’s flimsy opinions are by no means unusual despite being unconvincing. For Mr. Roy learning is ancillary; children are the unfortunate pawns. How sad we have become.
