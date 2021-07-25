Shew: Accessibility now, only 31 years late

Just another day facing my town’s inaccessible businesses today — second floor walk-ups with no elevators, stairs in, the tiniest of bathrooms, not to mention too loud, no alt format menus, no alt-text on websites, not even info on the restaurant online to know you are about to enter hostile infrastructure.
My kids haven’t seen kids in a while (COVID-19). We were going to a social meet up for one of them before we bumped into the giant staircase to the meet up location. I had ordered ahead, so our food was upstairs. We were going to check out the place before others arrived. My kids love me, and have paid attention to my advocacy around disability issues, so they were absolutely livid about the stairs.
It’s a good day, so I could go up the stairs, with my kids following me and the whole time incredulous that wheelchair users couldn’t get to this taco bar. “Why would they want to have a business where people in wheelchairs can’t go?” “We’re not staying, right, mom?” “I can’t believe this.”
They immediately want to defend me, defend my right to go places — they want to think of all the other disabled people they know for whom this stairway would mean no access at all.
We used the website to order food with zero mention of the stairs. There was no number on the door to call up for street-level service. Last year at this time, my hip pain was awful, and I couldn’t do stairs. But for now I take the stairs up one at a time, easier up than down since falling is less of a worry upwise.
We get the food and leave: they are already talking about how we won’t be back. I message the group for the meet up to mention why we aren’t there.
People sometimes talk about Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits as frivolous. I wish it were easier to sue so that I wasn’t surrounded by hostile design everywhere I go. Or better yet, if businesses just followed the existing federal regulations. It’s 31 years since the passage of the ADA this month, and where has it gotten us?
I want to support local, but I want local to support my community and me. We should be able to be included as employees, consumers, and community members of equal worth. We deserve the same access. We’re not asking for anything special, just to go and get the same goods, services, and experiences that other people have.
It’s well past time for local businesses to bring their establishments up to the minimum federal standards represented in the ADA.
To proprietors of small businesses, it’s not hard to figure out. There are whole guides, like the ADA Primer for Small Businesses, easy to access online. Get a Braille copy of your menu; make sure customers can open your doors with less than five pounds of force; have seating that is spaced so that people with mobility devices can get through; have tables that wheelchair users can actually use (not at bar height); have good information on your websites about nearby parking and where to enter; have websites designed with accessibility for screen reading devices. None of these things is hard if you plan for it. If you are upstairs, you should have an explanation of how I can get the goods/services you offer if I can’t do stairs, both on your website and at the front of your establishment.
Thirty-one years. It’s past time. Even my kids know it. It’s your legal duty, sure, but it’s also a matter of ethics. And I don’t care to do business with you if you don’t welcome my kind.
Ashley Shew is a board member with the New River Valley Disability Resource Center, serving residents of Floyd, Montgomery, Pulaski, Giles counties, and the city of Radford, nrvdrc.org.