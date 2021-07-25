Shew: Accessibility now, only 31 years late

We get the food and leave: they are already talking about how we won’t be back. I message the group for the meet up to mention why we aren’t there.

People sometimes talk about Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuits as frivolous. I wish it were easier to sue so that I wasn’t surrounded by hostile design everywhere I go. Or better yet, if businesses just followed the existing federal regulations. It’s 31 years since the passage of the ADA this month, and where has it gotten us?

I want to support local, but I want local to support my community and me. We should be able to be included as employees, consumers, and community members of equal worth. We deserve the same access. We’re not asking for anything special, just to go and get the same goods, services, and experiences that other people have.

It’s well past time for local businesses to bring their establishments up to the minimum federal standards represented in the ADA.