Shingles: How to stop the MVP climate bomb

The 4th Circuit has twice set aside a blanket Nationwide (NWP12) permit for the MVP that would grant permission for all water crossing necessary to complete a project. Critics have said that MVP’s insistence on a NWP12 failed to adequately assess the varied environmental impacts of a massive pipeline fording pristine mountain streams. Nationwide permits allow waterways and wetlands to be dredged and filled only where there will be minimal impacts overall. That is blatantly not the case for this pipeline, leading the Corps to delay finding a way to reinstate the NWP12, environmentalists say, to avoid legal scrutiny of a “fatally flawed” certification necessary for the MVP to cross nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands, and approval to passthrough JNF. Now MVP says it will abandon its quest for a general permit in a last ditch effort to avoid one of the three federal certifications necessary to complete construction of the pipeline (Roanoke Times, January 7 2021). However, not even the very best engineering practices can ensure environmentally safe crossings of so many streams in the Ridge and Valley Province (Mountain Valley Watch Comments to State Water Control Board, August 13, 2018). In op-eds in the Roanoke Times, (July 12 and July 17, 2020), environmental hydrologist, Dr Jacob Hileman, strongly warned against any effort to build the nation’s largest gas pipeline across the ridge and valley system. Hileman’s assessment is consistent with independent reports from four other distinguished hydrologists (https://powhr.org/the-scientific-consensus/). The collective finding is that the construction, operation and maintenance of this pipeline through an area replete with extensive, complex and compounded geological hazards (including extensive karst and the Giles County seismic zone) poses threats of environmental damage.