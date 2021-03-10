Shingles: How to stop the MVP climate bomb

The Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) is an environmental calamity. It would result in 129 million metric tons of greenhouse gasses (equivalent to over 37 coal plants) per year. It has been fined millions of dollars for damage to pristine waterways, private and public lands. It is billions of dollars over budget and invests in the wrong future.
President Biden’s Executive Order 13990 directs federal agencies to review and consider suspending policies adopted during the Trump administration inconsistent with protecting public health, the environment and restoring science to tackle the Climate Crisis.
Trump advanced fossil fuel projects like the MVP at the expense of long-standing environmental protections, the fast tracking environmental reviews and pushing federal agencies to rush incomplete analyses to justify legally required but deficient certifications:
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) Biological Opinion and Incidental Take Statement
On November 18, 2020, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request by a coalition of environmental groups for a stay while the court considers objections to the latest analysis in FWS’s Biological Opinion and Incidental Take Statement. The agency has not properly studied risks of the project to endangered species like the Indiana bat, Roanoke logperch and candy darter. The record shows that the FWS has cut corners, ignored or weakened technical standards, and excluded pertinent facts without justification in approving of damages to endangered species.
U.S. Forest Service (USF) analysis of Jefferson National Forest (JNF) crossing
On January 11, after its earlier plans were thrown out by the 4th Circuit for their “silent acquiescence” and “arbitrary” acceptance of FERC and MVP construction plans, UFS approved the latest request to route the MVP through a segment of JNF. The Roanoke Times (Dec. 11 2020) reports that the revised protocol would not normally be allowed under the resource management plan for the forest, so the new environmental impact statement recommends 11 amendments—changing standards for assessing impacts on soils, old-growth forests and scenic integrity—to make its analysis conform to MVP’s blueprint. Although the supplemental report is based on additional research, its final conclusions are essentially the same as in 2017. In response to a FOIA request, the newspaper received a telling email by a UFS regional planning director, Peter Gaulke, who laments “the Forest Service “was not in the driver’s seat” when it came to making the final decision (Nov. 1 2020). Indicating his discomfort with the outcome, he explains “One of the key issues was whether building the 303-mile interstate pipeline — the largest such project ever proposed in the Jefferson National Forest — would produce more erosion and sedimentation than the public woodlands could bear.”
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Nationwide opinion on Water Body Crossings
The 4th Circuit has twice set aside a blanket Nationwide (NWP12) permit for the MVP that would grant permission for all water crossing necessary to complete a project. Critics have said that MVP’s insistence on a NWP12 failed to adequately assess the varied environmental impacts of a massive pipeline fording pristine mountain streams. Nationwide permits allow waterways and wetlands to be dredged and filled only where there will be minimal impacts overall. That is blatantly not the case for this pipeline, leading the Corps to delay finding a way to reinstate the NWP12, environmentalists say, to avoid legal scrutiny of a “fatally flawed” certification necessary for the MVP to cross nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands, and approval to passthrough JNF. Now MVP says it will abandon its quest for a general permit in a last ditch effort to avoid one of the three federal certifications necessary to complete construction of the pipeline (Roanoke Times, January 7 2021). However, not even the very best engineering practices can ensure environmentally safe crossings of so many streams in the Ridge and Valley Province (Mountain Valley Watch Comments to State Water Control Board, August 13, 2018). In op-eds in the Roanoke Times, (July 12 and July 17, 2020), environmental hydrologist, Dr Jacob Hileman, strongly warned against any effort to build the nation’s largest gas pipeline across the ridge and valley system. Hileman’s assessment is consistent with independent reports from four other distinguished hydrologists (https://powhr.org/the-scientific-consensus/). The collective finding is that the construction, operation and maintenance of this pipeline through an area replete with extensive, complex and compounded geological hazards (including extensive karst and the Giles County seismic zone) poses threats of environmental damage.
Shingles is associate professor of political science emeritus at Virginia Tech. He lives in Giles County.