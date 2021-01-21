Shockley: Toadies for Trump

I have a fondness for old words. In particular, I like the word “toady” better than the uptown word “sycophant” or the crude “brown-noser.” All of these mean the same thing: Someone who tries to get ahead by excessive flattering, but there also is the connotation that they will do anything, right or wrong, legal or illegal, that the boss even hints that he wants. In extreme cases the toady does not even need the hint. If he even suspects that the boss wants something done, he does it in advance. In case you are wondering, I definitely put Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline in the category of TOADIES FOR TRUMP.
There is another old word that I like as much as toady: “Lickspittle.” Literally a lickspittle is someone who wants to please so much that he will lick the drool dripping out of his master’s mouth. Which would be the best word to describe Griffith and Cline? Toady or Lickspittle?
Before you dismiss me for being a rabid Democrat trying to make Republicans look bad, let me state on the record that I am an Independent who has voted for Republicans at least a third of the time. Before I vote, I look at a politician’s words, at what he has previously done, and ignore his political ads.
I was a child during World War II and remember Mussolini, the original Fascist. I always thought that Trump had the potential to be a second Mussolini, and he has proved me right. Both men had to be the center of everything. Personal loyalty was far more important to them than loyalty to the country or the government. One of Mussolini’s tactics was to send a large mob to intimidate legislators into either voting for his agenda or resigning. If you did neither, you risked being beaten to death. I was reminded of that tactic when Trump incited the mob to try to force our Senators and Representatives to vote to overturn the presidential election and keep him in office.
The Republicans who voted to overturn the election and keep Trump in office disgust me. Being politicians, they make up good-sounding excuses for their behavior, but the facts remain. The chief fact is that they answered his call, not to investigate his claims that the election was illegal, but to keep him in office in spite of losing the election.
I happen to agree in principle with some of the statements the Trump-Republicans made. The election was conducted during a pandemic when people were told not to congregate in groups. This caused various work-arounds, such as satellite voting stations in Virginia, and expanded use of mail-in voting in many states. I think it is an excellent idea to have a congressional commission study the problems that arose and make recommendations for the future. However, there is no evidence to overturn the election.
The word “Toady” has an interesting origin. In Seventeenth-Century England fake healers at county fairs had assistants who publicly ate (supposedly) poisonous toads. [I hope the toads were at least cooked and not eaten raw.] The pitchmen would then purge the poisons from the assistants, getting a local reputation as a medical miracle-worker so they could sell elixirs. The assistants were called “toadies.” You can guess a toady’s place in society.
I dream that Griffith and Cline will embrace the words toady and lickspittle. I imagine their television ads for the next election.
“I am Morgan Griffith, Toady for Donald Trump. If he will only run for President again, I will happily prove my loyalty to him by eating a poisonous toad. He won’t even need to cook it. I will eat it raw. This ad was paid for by Morgan Griffith, and I approve its contents.”
“I am Ben Cline, Lickspittle for Donald Trump. Please Donald, run for President again so I can get close enough to your face to lick the drool leaking out of your mouth. This ad was paid for by Ben Cline, and I approve its contents.”
Being a realist, I know that such ads will never appear, but I can dream, can’t I?
Our representatives in Congress have pledged to uphold the Constitution, the Government of the United States, and to represent their constituents. Griffith and Cline have violated these pledges in order to serve one man. They definitely are TOADIES FOR TRUMP.
Shockely is a retired mathematician from Virginia Tech.