Shockley: Toadies for Trump

I have a fondness for old words. In particular, I like the word “toady” better than the uptown word “sycophant” or the crude “brown-noser.” All of these mean the same thing: Someone who tries to get ahead by excessive flattering, but there also is the connotation that they will do anything, right or wrong, legal or illegal, that the boss even hints that he wants. In extreme cases the toady does not even need the hint. If he even suspects that the boss wants something done, he does it in advance. In case you are wondering, I definitely put Morgan Griffith and Ben Cline in the category of TOADIES FOR TRUMP.

There is another old word that I like as much as toady: “Lickspittle.” Literally a lickspittle is someone who wants to please so much that he will lick the drool dripping out of his master’s mouth. Which would be the best word to describe Griffith and Cline? Toady or Lickspittle?

Before you dismiss me for being a rabid Democrat trying to make Republicans look bad, let me state on the record that I am an Independent who has voted for Republicans at least a third of the time. Before I vote, I look at a politician’s words, at what he has previously done, and ignore his political ads.