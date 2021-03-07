Shreve: How we should set the minimum wage

Unfortunately, we are plagued still by the same shortsightedness and misapprehension. The Congressional Budget Office, in an analysis long on problematic assumptions, suggests that the newly proposed $15 minimum wage would, after its full implementation, induce job losses of 1.4 million. Yet, as we have learned in increasingly broad studies of the matter, past minimum wage increases have never induced job losses, of any magnitude. Indeed, if one recalls the point at which the U.S. minimum wage reached its peak value — in 1968-9 at approximately $10 (in current dollars) — noting also the low 3.3 percent unemployment rate that prevailed then, and the 120 percent productivity increase witnessed since that time, one can see clearly how improbable such job losses really are. Predicting losses, like the CBO, one would have to suggest that an affordable $10 wage at a time of full employment somehow had no room to grow against a backdrop of a two-fold productivity increase. The likelier explanation here, of course, is that most employers simply pay low wage workers less than they are worth whenever they can — precisely why the U.S minimum wage has declined during a period of doubled worker productivity. When comedian Chris Rock lamented that employers of minimum wage workers would just as soon pay these workers nothing, substituting “two loaves of bread and some Spam” for their paychecks, he exposed their shameful parsimony, underscoring why, at the same time, these same employers would seldom lay off any of these workers if only forced to pay them more.