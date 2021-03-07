Shreve: How we should set the minimum wage

Passed into law in 1938, the first American minimum wage was written into law over two common objections. In the American south, described by President Roosevelt that year as the nation’s “number one economic problem,” defenders of the region’s “wage differential” touted low wages as an important economic development tool.
In more industrialized sections of the country, the proposal was maligned as an “internal protective tariff.” To FDR, these objections only made plain the recurring problem that Abraham Lincoln had assailed as a young Whig congressman — the common willingness of some to gain short-term material advantages, even if it came at the expense of a greater long-term prosperity for all.
Unfortunately, we are plagued still by the same shortsightedness and misapprehension. The Congressional Budget Office, in an analysis long on problematic assumptions, suggests that the newly proposed $15 minimum wage would, after its full implementation, induce job losses of 1.4 million. Yet, as we have learned in increasingly broad studies of the matter, past minimum wage increases have never induced job losses, of any magnitude. Indeed, if one recalls the point at which the U.S. minimum wage reached its peak value — in 1968-9 at approximately $10 (in current dollars) — noting also the low 3.3 percent unemployment rate that prevailed then, and the 120 percent productivity increase witnessed since that time, one can see clearly how improbable such job losses really are. Predicting losses, like the CBO, one would have to suggest that an affordable $10 wage at a time of full employment somehow had no room to grow against a backdrop of a two-fold productivity increase. The likelier explanation here, of course, is that most employers simply pay low wage workers less than they are worth whenever they can — precisely why the U.S minimum wage has declined during a period of doubled worker productivity. When comedian Chris Rock lamented that employers of minimum wage workers would just as soon pay these workers nothing, substituting “two loaves of bread and some Spam” for their paychecks, he exposed their shameful parsimony, underscoring why, at the same time, these same employers would seldom lay off any of these workers if only forced to pay them more.
But if we should stop crying wolf over potential job effects, there remains one concern. Unlike the very unappealing practice of sacking more expensive workers, from whom one can still profit significantly, reactive price increases can be much less problematic. As economist Alan Blinder noted in his 1998 study of corporate pricing behavior, most American firms are price makers, don’t know the marginal productivity of their workers, struggle to distinguish between fixed and variable costs, and resist frequent price changes in all but a few special situations. Among these special situations, however, are the circumstances in which common notions of fairness permit price increases when cost increases are obvious and widespread. Employers who have historically resisted sharing productivity gains with workers, who have commonly paid these workers less than they are worth to the firm, and who have become habituated to a “normal” profit based on this behavior, will likely react to broad minimum wage increases with price increases deemed “fair.” Forced to share what a more efficient market would have them sharing already, these employers might alternatively find it easier to continue in their extractive behavior not by paying less but by charging more.
But this can be discouraged. Instead of linking only future wage floor adjustments to a median wage, as current proposals do, we might establish this connection immediately — to the new standard. Setting it at 50 percent of the median wage for individuals might be the best way to start. State-by-state differentials should likely also be imposed, reflecting cost-of-living differentials that have widened considerably since 1938. Proponents could argue then that the new minimum wages only compel compensation that employers have already decided to be fair and affordable, for that’s in large measure what a state-level median wage reflects. Unlikely to dispel all price increases connected to the new wage floor, such a standard may still help to dispel most.
And if this new standard appeared too modest — we would, after all, adopt a $23 minimum if the standard had kept pace with productivity, as it had from 1950 to 1969 — then we should remember how subsequent fiscal policy changes augmented the 1938 law. Base a new wage floor on a clear ability-to-pay standard, make it a gambit in a much longer macroeconomic policy transformation, and begin the long-postponed restoration of the widespread American prosperity we find increasingly difficult to remember or explain.
Shreve is an economic historian and economist. He lives in Charlottesville.