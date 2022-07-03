Shushok: A momentous duty

This week, I start a new job as Roanoke College’s 12th president, an honor for which I am deeply grateful. Walking to work, I feel the soul of this place and its people, a legacy held preciously by the mountains that hug our campus. I am deeply mindful of the gravity of our purpose — one expressed eloquently by the College’s first president, Dr. David Bittle, in his 1854 inaugural address: “The most momentous duty of one generation to another is its education.”

Over my more than 30-year career in higher education, I have seen firsthand the impact that a college education has on students’ lives and their capacity to serve their communities, find meaningful and profitable careers, and contribute to solving some of the most pressing issues facing our world.

And there is no shortage of challenges.

Over the past decade, our nation has seen dispiriting technological, social, economic and geopolitical trends, many of which were accelerated by the omnipresent global pandemic of the last several years. Nearly half of experts in technology, communications, and social change who responded to a recent Pew Research Center and Elon University survey predicted that these trends may continue, making life “mostly worse” in 2025 as compared to early 2020.

Thankfully, tomorrow is not yet written.

At Roanoke College, our commitment to the future includes looking for ways to provide more students access to our programs and the many experiences, resources and opportunities we offer to foster their success.

We are particularly proud of our tuition reset starting with students enrolling this fall, which lowers cost barriers by aligning our published price closer to what students actually pay to attend, reducing the net tuition students pay, as well as lowering the impact of tuition increases.

In addition to our efforts to improve affordability and access, the College recently launched PLACE, an on-campus center dedicated to helping students find mentors, experiential learning opportunities, and career preparation, which increases the value of their experience and future employment opportunities. Research shows that Roanoke College graduates are significantly more likely than graduates from other colleges to find meaningful careers and feel their job is important, which we know leads to better mental health and overall wellness.

We are dedicated to placing relationships at the heart of learning, whether student-to-student, student-to-faculty, student-to-staff, student-to-alumni, or student-to-community.

Our environment is intentionally intimate to create these connections, with more than three quarters of our full-time students living on campus and a student-to-faculty ratio of approximately 13:1.

I have repeatedly heard one refrain from current students and alumni: “Roanoke College changed my life.” And I can already see why. Everywhere I turn, I am met by a spirit of generosity, service, openness and humility.

This sense of welcome and belonging is increasingly precious in our world, with 58% of adults in the United States reporting they are lonely, an experience that often has a negative impact on physical and mental health and leads to lower productivity and engagement in the workplace.

Learning through relationships helps students develop the skills that employers value most. According to data from the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration, the top five identified skills include critical thinking, speaking, reading comprehension, active listening, and the ability to monitor and assess performance and identify necessary changes.

As a national liberal arts college, we have a responsibility to cultivate these skills while also providing students solid technical, analytical, and job-specific expertise.

Our greatest obligation is to accomplish these goals within an environment that prioritizes character development and meaningful dialogue and friendships across ideological, religious, racial, and ethnic differences, among others.

As we begin the next iteration of Roanoke College’s long legacy, we know that our past and future are woven into the fabric of the local community. We have much to learn from the people and partners in Salem and across the Roanoke Valley, and much to contribute.

As a new member of the community, I am eager to serve. Mike Maxey leaves big shoes to fill, and I am committed to leading by his example by fostering and expanding Roanoke College’s relationships to address our community’s most pressing needs. I welcome the opportunity to hear from you, our friends and partners, and hope you will share your ideas, feedback and stories with me.

This momentous duty of education and the benefits it offers belongs to us all, and I look forward to walking alongside you on the journey.

Shushok became the 12th president of Roanoke College in Salem on July 1. He has 30 years of work experience in higher education and is known for his passion for integrating academic and student life, and championing the role of faculty in the holistic development of students.

