Shushok: The Myth of the Southern Lost Cause: How Northern Progressives are Failing The South

In the wake of the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and countless other people of color around the country, activists and organizers have found that their causes, once ignored as fringe political idealism, are suddenly being seriously considered by both the masses and their elected representatives. Since the death of Floyd, a variety of victories have already been won by urban organizers. City leadership in San Francisco, Minneapolis, Los Angeles, Boston, and New York have all agreed to cut police budgets, with many cities committing to new reforms such as required intervention training, the banning of chokeholds, and increased transparency measures.

States such as Washington, California, and New York are regularly portrayed by Northern conservatives as liberal hellscapes in which the castration of police departments will create anarchy. On the contrary, Northern Progressives often see these states as prime examples of how “civilized” state and local governments should operate. Southern states however, are faced with a different dilemma. Below the Mason-Dixon line, Northern progressives tend to characterize the South as a “lost cause,” and advise organizers and politicians to concentrate their efforts in non-Southern areas where they perceive a higher chance of success. Readers need not look far to see this mentality. In 2017, Daily Beast reporter Michael Tomasky summed up the mindset that many Northerners hold. Tomasky, in his article titled “Dems, it’s Time To Dump Dixie” argues that Northern progressives should surrender the South and instead should, “Write it off. Let the GOP have it and run it and turn it into Free-Market Jesus Paradise.”As a result of the beliefs of Sanborn and many others, Southern states are consistently last in line for any meaningful social reforms— especially those surrounding race.