Siddiqi: School reopening challenges: A little grace could go a long way

Teachers are worried about how to be effective in whatever medium is chosen – some take better to remote learning than others. They struggle with the concerns about their personal health and safety in an in-person environment, but also the physical and mental well-being of their students (not to mention academics) if their school begins the year remotely.

Finally, parents struggle with how this pandemic has affected and will continue to affect the physical and mental health of their children. They are worried about the implications of learning loss and isolation in a remote environment, but at the same time, could they trust their kids to follow safety protocols during in-person learning? They may be thinking about other school options if they are not comfortable with the district choice, which could put a strain on already tightened budgets. They could be wondering how to manage their work schedule and logistics if the kids are home again – do they have the capacity to serve as a teacher like they may have done in the spring?