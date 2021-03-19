Sifri: Stemming the virus variant food chain

Viruses mutate. That’s what they do.
By their nature, viruses replicate while spreading through a population. As they replicate, they mutate creating new, sometimes stronger copies of themselves. So, it is no surprise that SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) has developed new variants that out-compete its original version. And, as long as the virus has a host environment – us – in which to replicate, it will continue to do so.
In fact, for the past year we have been battling a mutation of the original virus first identified in Wuhan, China. That original virus mutated into a new strain (also known as a “variant”) that spread through Europe. While the Wuhan strain entered the U.S. through the West Coast, it was outpaced by a more transmissible variant, which came in through the East Coast via Europe. This European strain became our predominant source of COVID-19 infections.
Now, just as we’re gaining some traction against COVID-19, other variants originating in the U.K., South Africa and Brazil are coming into play. Of these three, the most concerning in the short term is the B.1.1. 7, the so-called U.K. variant.
B.1.1.7 is more easily transmitted from person to person, and, more recently, it has proven to be more virulent, possibly leading to worse outcomes. The U.K. variant is estimated to be 30 percent to 70 percent more infective and the associated risk of hospitalization and death is estimated to be 25 percent to 35 percent greater.
B.1.1.7’s greater potency is borne out in the real world by how quickly it spread from the U.K. to other parts of Europe. In the U.S., B.1.1.7 is estimated to become the dominant cause of new coronavirus infections in a few months.
The good news is that the vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and therapeutics (monoclonal antibody treatments) are still highly effective against B.1.1.7. The Pfizer vaccine, the predominant vaccine used in Israel, has helped significantly decrease case rates, the vast majority of which have been the U.K. variant. All of these vaccines have proven to continue to provide 85 percent or higher prevention of severe infection and, most importantly, no hospitalizations and death.
The South African and Brazil viruses are a bit tricker. Slight changes in the structure of the spike protein – which all the vaccines target – helps these variants avoid some of the body’s immune defense. While monoclonal therapies appear to be ineffective against these variants, vaccines are still thought to be important tools against them. In particular, the Johnson & Johnson trials, conducted in the U.S. South Africa, and Brazil showed an 82 percent efficacy against severe disease in South Africa, 86 percent efficacy against severe disease in the U.S., and eliminated hospitalization and death across all study regions. The antibody responses elicited by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are less effective at neutralizing the South African and Brazilian variants in the test tube; whether this changes their effectiveness in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death remains to be determined.
We’re finally making good progress against the pandemic. Positive test and case rates, hospitalization and deaths are all trending down. But they are still higher than this past summer. As more and more vaccine doses and supply sources become available, we must not lose sight that all of these new strains are more transmissible. There will likely be additional mutated strains that will attempt to evade our pharmacological and therapeutic treatments. Which is why it is so important that we reduce the virus food chain – our bodies – so they can’t replicate and therefore can’t mutate.
Your best defense? Continue to practice good public health guidelines; wear a mask, wash your hands, and limit your physical contact with people outside your household. Get vaccinated when you can as soon as you can. It doesn’t matter which vaccine type. They all work.
The good news is if we do these things, the various COVID-19 modeling scenario studies show we can avoid a spring surge, continue to build on the momentum we have and create a surer, sooner path back to normal.
Sifri is Professor of Medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine and serves as the Director of Hospital Epidemiology/Infection Prevention & Control for UVA Health. He has been a member of the faculty of the University of Virginia since 2004 and serves as the Co-Chair of the Vaccine Safety and Efficacy Subgroup of the Virginia Vaccine Advisory Workgroup.