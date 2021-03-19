Sifri: Stemming the virus variant food chain

B.1.1.7’s greater potency is borne out in the real world by how quickly it spread from the U.K. to other parts of Europe. In the U.S., B.1.1.7 is estimated to become the dominant cause of new coronavirus infections in a few months.

The good news is that the vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) and therapeutics (monoclonal antibody treatments) are still highly effective against B.1.1.7. The Pfizer vaccine, the predominant vaccine used in Israel, has helped significantly decrease case rates, the vast majority of which have been the U.K. variant. All of these vaccines have proven to continue to provide 85 percent or higher prevention of severe infection and, most importantly, no hospitalizations and death.

The South African and Brazil viruses are a bit tricker. Slight changes in the structure of the spike protein – which all the vaccines target – helps these variants avoid some of the body’s immune defense. While monoclonal therapies appear to be ineffective against these variants, vaccines are still thought to be important tools against them. In particular, the Johnson & Johnson trials, conducted in the U.S. South Africa, and Brazil showed an 82 percent efficacy against severe disease in South Africa, 86 percent efficacy against severe disease in the U.S., and eliminated hospitalization and death across all study regions. The antibody responses elicited by the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are less effective at neutralizing the South African and Brazilian variants in the test tube; whether this changes their effectiveness in preventing severe illness, hospitalization and death remains to be determined.