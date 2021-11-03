Simpson: Let teachers teach and parents parent

“I’m an art historian — please pay special attention to the Renaissance.”

“Science and economics, that’s all he needs to know. Everything else is just useless.”

“Teach her about women who contributed. I want her to know she can do anything.”

“Women played very little part in history, yet my son only got a 90% on this quiz because he missed Marie Curie. That’s just not fair.”

Everyone has an opinion based on their own experiences and expertise.

I have friends who are still in the classroom, and I watch them work hard to do the job they were trained to do. They have studied instructional methods and curricular standards, have taken advanced courses from pedagogy to discipline, and learned a ton on the job.

This is their profession and their area of expertise. For many, it is also their passion. They love their students. And as educators, their job is to educate.

Education comes from a Latin root which means both “to instruct” and “to develop one’s innate capacities”, according to the American Heritage Dictionary.