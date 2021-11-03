Skaff: Critical race theory an attack on families

In “A rock ‘n’ roll lesson for critics of race theory,” The Roanoke Times mistakenly conflates opponents of CRT with the Parents Music Resource Center, which corresponds more accurately with CRT advocates.
Tipper Gore and her PMRC allies desired a culture-wide censorship that CRT proponents have achieved through a leftist federal government alliance with Big Tech to censor traditional, conservative speech on social media platforms.
CRT advocates are now the ones banning books, withdrawn from sale by Amazon, including Dr. Seuss, “Gone with the Wind,” and “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment,” by Ryan Anderson.
CRT is not concerned with public decency and child-appropriate music and videos, as PMRC was, but a denigration of all races by designating white people as inherently racist oppressors and black people as inherently victims, the oppressed.
The intent is to incite and perpetuate discord between the races on a societal level so that American society eventually disintegrates, to be replaced by a socialist system that promises equity but instead preserves a government-business elite hoarding power and wealth.
Parents opposing critical race theory want to raise awareness of it, by speaking out at board of education meetings, to prevent ideological indoctrination in the classroom. They are of all races.
Consider, for example, “Red, White, and Black: Rescuing American History from Revisionists and Race Hustlers,” edited by Robert Woodson, consisting of essays by black authors.
CRT is supported by the two largest teachers’ unions, and by many teachers themselves. They have found ways to backdoor doctrinaire CRT into the classroom, terming it instruction in “diversity,” “equity,” “inclusion,” to create a “welcoming, inclusive, affirming environment for all students.” Sometimes it is codified as Social Emotional Learning (SEL), asserting that “feelings are more important than facts,” instead of doctrinaire CRT language that claims to “create educational equity and social justice by addressing bias and oppression.”
As John Denver said, “family … is an effective way to deal” with social issues. CRT is an attack on the family because it contradicts values the family teaches: societal cohesion and racial harmony, morality and personal responsibility, economic self-reliance through the free enterprise system, individual freedom through constitutional government.
The left’s objective is to remove child rearing from the family and relegate it to public schools, so that political indoctrination of children can begin as soon as possible. Free Pre-K will take children from parents during those crucial formative years to the point that parents will have negligible influence on their children.
CRT perpetuates the attack on the family that the left intended with the expanded definition of marriage. Now a family consists of two fathers or two mothers, contravening the traditional family unit of a man and a woman, based on the natural sex of the partners, whereby child psychological development would be balanced by both male and female energies. The LGBTQ concept continues this destruction by claiming that sex is artificial and fluid, whereby someone can be both male and female, to one degree or another, at the same time.
The left’s promotion of transgenderism completes this destruction by eliminating the existence of natural sex altogether: one chooses one’s sex and fulfills that choice through hormone therapy and surgery. Transgenderism is being taught, even promoted, to grade school children without parental knowledge or consent. Transgender instruction is designated as “guidance,” which can be established by school administration and adopted by faculty, as opposed to “policy,” which must be presented publicly at a board of education meeting and then approved by the board.
The final destruction of the family will be brought about economically by constricting the private sector.
To control families and make them dependent on government, impoverish them through inflation caused by depressed domestic energy production and costly government give-away programs, so that they have no choice but to turn to these very welfare programs.
Create labor shortages by COVID relief so large that it acts as an incentive not to work, and vaccine mandates on corporations and public employees resulting in many getting fired or resigning.
Raise corporate taxes to increase the price of products, reduce investment in plants, restrict job creation, drive manufacturing overseas, and stifle long-term growth. All of this will create supply chain problems resulting in scarcity of food and necessities.
CRT substitutes “narrative” for “truth,” promoting the view that there is only interpretation. Yet, we have criteria for determining historical truth, just as we have for determining reality from illusion.
Skaff is a retired director of policy analysis for a policy organization in Washington, D.C. He lives in Roanoke County.