Skaff: Critical race theory an attack on families

CRT perpetuates the attack on the family that the left intended with the expanded definition of marriage. Now a family consists of two fathers or two mothers, contravening the traditional family unit of a man and a woman, based on the natural sex of the partners, whereby child psychological development would be balanced by both male and female energies. The LGBTQ concept continues this destruction by claiming that sex is artificial and fluid, whereby someone can be both male and female, to one degree or another, at the same time.

The left’s promotion of transgenderism completes this destruction by eliminating the existence of natural sex altogether: one chooses one’s sex and fulfills that choice through hormone therapy and surgery. Transgenderism is being taught, even promoted, to grade school children without parental knowledge or consent. Transgender instruction is designated as “guidance,” which can be established by school administration and adopted by faculty, as opposed to “policy,” which must be presented publicly at a board of education meeting and then approved by the board.

The final destruction of the family will be brought about economically by constricting the private sector.