Skaff: Critical race theory destructive to society

The rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans can be attributed to their longtime support for a merit-based educational system, especially in terms of admissions. For example, the Chinese American Citizens Alliance Greater New York finds CRT a “hateful fraud”: “Black Lives Matter rioters with CRT signs assaulted our rally supporting merit-based education.” Tellingly, a Republican amendment in the Senate to withhold federal funding from colleges that discriminate against Asian-American applicants failed, mostly along party lines.

Our religions teach that we should focus on our deeper similarities, not our superficial differences. Martin Luther King Jr. said it most memorably: “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

To defeat the destructiveness of collectivist thinking and racial categorization that blames, divides and demotivates, we must focus on the individual. This is why our Founding documents — the Declaration and Constitution — are so important, and why Neo-Marxists want to delegitimize and erase our history. We are a country unique in the world because our government prioritizes the individual, not a favored group. This provides each citizen the opportunity to use their talents as far as their ambitions will take them.

What to do: attend board of education meetings to voice opposition to critical race theory; appoint board members opposed to it; inspect textbooks and any course materials prepared and distributed by teachers for the theory; ask children what they are being taught in the classroom; promote adoption of local ordinances banning CRT from schools; replace disparaging, distorting (Howard Zinn) with balanced, accurate (Wilfred McClay) American histories; recognize that the National Education Association and many universities support CRT; join national organizations devoted to opposing critical race theory.

Skaff is a retired director of policy analysis for a policy organization in Washington, D.C. He lives in Roanoke County.