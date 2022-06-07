Skaff: Environmentalists, sustainabilists and climate change

Environmentalists want to preserve nature. Sustainabilists want to save the planet. They are not the same. Their objectives actually conflict, especially regarding the deployment of renewables. This distinction underlies the debate over the Rocky Forge Wind facility in Botetourt County — the first on-shore wind project in Virginia — and will continue with other proposals that will inevitably follow.

For environmentalists, nature is a real, physical thing, where they delight in seeing deer, hearing birds, smelling wildflowers, touching streaming waters, tasting wild strawberries. Environmentalists want to spend time in nature for the emotional and spiritual enrichment of its beauty and the opportunities for exercise.

Sustainabilists are not interested in being in nature; nature is valued only because humans — the enemies of the planet — do not live there. For sustainabilists, nature is an abstraction subsumed under the larger idea of sustainability. Nature is simply part of a rational calculus — to be used as a means for saving the planet.

Environmentalists oppose air and water pollution from toxic substances because these have been proven to be harmful, at times lethal, to wildlife and vegetation as well as humans. Sustainabilists want to eliminate carbon emissions, whether from combustion engines or cows, because they believe such emissions lead to global warming that will threaten the livability of the planet.

Environmentalists support energy saving measures for conservation of natural resources, thereby reducing the effects of resource extraction on nature. Sustainabilists advocate energy saving measures to decrease carbon emissions.

Environmentalists want to enjoy nature without harming it. Environmentalists want to hike the sides of tree covered mountains. They don’t want mountain tops cleared of trees to make way for wind turbines.

Sustainabilists will harm nature if it serves their cause. Sustainabilists see a horizon strewn with wind turbines, blocking sunrises and sunsets, and think, we have finally found a use for mountains.

Although national offices of environmental organizations endorse renewables, mostly for political reasons, environmentalists at local chapters often object to specific wind farm and solar park projects because they disturb nature by desecrating viewsheds, eliminating animal and vegetative habitat, and killing wildlife during operations.

Sustainabilists support renewables because they eliminate fossil fuel use, regardless of renewables’ detrimental effect on nature. Sustainabilists are not concerned about endangered species — they support wind farms even though the turbine blades kill eagles.

Environmentalists believe that nature and humans can exist in harmony, with humans respecting the sanctity of nature and not violating its ecology. Sustainabilists believe that humans pose an immediate danger to the planet, much less nature, and must be herded into, and confined in, cities, where their behavior can be monitored and controlled — no car driving, no beef eating, etc.

Environmentalists know that carbon dioxide is not a pollutant — without it we would not have trees, vegetarians would starve, and we would die from exhaling. Sustainabilists believe the hypothesis of man-made global warming caused by carbon emissions, and that nature and humankind will perish as a result.

Anthropogenic global warming, and any attributable consequences, like any other scientific hypothesis, must be evaluated against evidence, not computer simulations that can be programmed with selective assumptions and faulty data in order to provide a desired result. Critics point out, for instance, that the warming “stasis” 1979-1997 and “pause” 1997-2019 were not predicted by computer models. Moreover, the models do not correlate with accurate, real-world satellite temperature measurements since 1979.

Scientists cite evidence that the climate has constantly changed throughout the life of the planet, but have found no correlation suggesting that carbon dioxide is the cause. During the Ice Age, carbon dioxide levels were far higher than what they are today. There was a period of temperature increase during the Middle Ages similar to ours now, when there were no power plants burning hydrocarbon fuels.

In fact, throughout history, scientists say the evidence indicates that rising temperatures often preceded rising carbon dioxide levels. The only phenomena correlating with warming temperatures are solar activity and orbital variations.

Critics of the oft touted “97 percent consensus” point out that, in this survey, only 34 percent of the papers take a position. And the actual 33 percent “consensus” is not uniform. Views vary on how much temperature increase is due to human activity and whether the consequences are significant.

By contrast, 48 published books and numerous papers by scientists and experts disagree with the hypothesis and its catastrophic predictions. Contrary to what sustainabilists say, science — a continuing process — is never “settled.” They are the true deniers. More accurate, comprehensive research is needed before misguided, ineffectual, off-target “solutions” cause irreparable harm to nature and humans.

Skaff is a retired director of policy analysis for a policy organization in Washington, D.C. He lives in Roanoke County. He is the author of the companion commentary, “Are renewables worth the trade-offs” (May 21, 2020).