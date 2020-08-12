Skaff: Police legislation endangers lives

By William Skaff
Skaff is a retired director of policy analysis for a policy organization in Washington, D.C. He lives in Roanoke County.
Open Letter to the Virginia General Assembly:
I respectfully ask that you vote against prospective State of Virginia legislation that will (1) decrease state funding for local police departments and (2) substantially curtail the ability of police to do their job. The first will result in fewer police on the job or reductions in training and equipment and the second in limiting tactics and protections that will prevent police from engaging promptly and effectively. Both of these measures will put Commonwealth residents in greater danger, as we rely on the police for protection of our lives and property.
Some are proposing that police budgets should be reduced, transferring these funds to drug addiction education and rehabilitation, family counseling services, and student behavioral psychologists. While these are essential for long-term crime deterrence, they do not replace the immediate on-site crime prevention provided by the police. If I dial 911 because someone is breaking into my house, and a social worker shows up to intervene, asking if the perpetrator had a difficult childhood, the result will be one injured social worker, or worse. We need more funding for more police for this purpose, better equipped and better trained.
Likewise, many proposed so-called police reform measures are detrimental to officers performing their jobs. Reducing assault on a police officer from a felony to a misdemeanor simply means that they can be violently attacked with impunity, endangering their lives even more than ordinary citizens. Banning chokeholds when an officer’s life is threatened reduces an officer’s options to apprehend a perpetrator while preserving their own life. Banning the execution of search warrants without announcing police presence just helps perpetrators get away. Eliminating qualified immunity will understandably make police reluctant to take appropriate actions that will keep us safe. Releasing criminals early from prison puts more perpetrators on the street and eliminates the most effective deterrent to crime.
These measures that will make us considerably less safe should be contrasted with constructive measures that police departments themselves have proposed, such as a statewide officer accreditation program, an inter-agency officer decertification communications system, funding for more extensive training, and funding to retain dedicated officers.
Restrictive legislative measures proposed across the country are in response to the tragic death of George Floyd, a crime abhorrent to everyone, committed by several specific individuals, who were kneeling on his neck and chest, not using a chokehold. National Academy of Sciences and other studies demonstrate that police departments around the country are not systemically racist. Commendably, residents have used “Black Lives Matter” as a slogan under which to conduct community dialogues and build bridges where they might not otherwise have existed.
But Black Lives Matter is also a nationwide organization that started the defund the police movement, cloaking under the rubric of police reform the objective of eliminating or rendering ineffective police departments across the country. BLM has joined with the radical and violent Antifa to intimidate, influence, and gradually take over local governments in order to propagate socialism. As BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors admits, “We actually do have an ideological frame. We are trained Marxists.”
Greater New York BLM president Hawk Newsome warns, “We will burn down this system and replace it . . . by any means necessary.” “When people get aggressive and they escalate their protests, cops get fired.” Nightly rioting in various parts of the country that began two months ago is still going on today in Portland, Chicago, and Albuquerque, among other places. Mayors and city councils sympathetic to socialism have ordered police not to use riot de-escalation tactics and protective gear, and to stand down as they are pummeled with bricks and concrete thrown by rioters who are wearing protective gear themselves. The police—the only means of stopping this violence that has claimed many lives and the destruction of numerous minority businesses—have, in effect, been eliminated.
The next BLM target is the Churches. BLM leader Shaun King uses racism as a smokescreen to hide a Marxist insurrection that seeks to eliminate Christianity. For Marxism to prevail, there can be no higher authority than the government: “All murals and stained-glass windows of white Jesus and his European mother, and their white friends should also come down. They are a gross form of white supremacy.”
BLM and Antifa are already active in Richmond, Roanoke, and elsewhere in Virginia. Your constituents of both political parties already know all of this. Any actions to curtail police protection and endanger lives in the Commonwealth will be judged accordingly.
