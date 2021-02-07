Skaff: The Hypocrisy of Police Reform Legislation

Those politicians who claim to want to help minorities economically are now supporting legislation that forgives thieves who rob minority homes and small family businesses. HB 2290 will eliminate enhanced penalties for criminals with repeat convictions for theft.

Those politicians who claim to want to help young people through such programs as free college tuition are now increasing the likelihood of impaired concentration in the classroom and loss of focus on the job as well as deadly drugged driving by legalizing marijuana use. SB 1406 and other bills intended to legalize marijuana will increase drug use among the young, as will the decriminalization law COV 182.250.1. HB 2303 will reduce penalties for drug crimes, with felonies becoming misdemeanors.

Those politicians who oppose voter identification laws because they supposedly deprive minorities of the right to vote support police reform legislation that will deprive minorities of their right to property, their right to bodily safety, even their right to life itself. SB 1443 will eliminate all mandatory minimum sentences for serious crimes, including violent crimes, firearms offenses, gang crimes, violations of protective orders, and impaired driving. SB 1370 retroactively allows criminals who have been convicted and sentenced to prison for felony crimes to apply for parole and early release.