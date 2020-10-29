Skaff: Why the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional

If health care is a right, then any government-run health care system would substantially violate that right. If health care is a right, then the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, is unconstitutional.
The Declaration identifies the inalienable rights of the individual as “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” The Constitution specifies others and protects these rights by limiting the powers of the federal government so that it does not curtail or eliminate these rights. Powers not given to the federal government are retained by the citizens or the states.
We know that the right to life in the Declaration refers to the right to protect your life itself as a living breathing organism and your way of life, that is, your freedom from tyranny, because the Founders created the Second Amendment that guarantees the right to bear arms in order to protect these things.
Centuries later, Americans saw in the right to life the right to life itself of unborn children. As a sign at a Phyllis Schlafly anti-ERA rally read, “Equal rights for unborn women.”
More recently still, Americans saw in the right to life the right to health care and by extension health insurance, in order to sustain life itself, to maintain health, and to restore health when sick or injured.
Now this is key: A right is the innate authority to do something, as opposed to an entitlement, which is aid (welfare, unemployment compensation, Medicaid) or reimbursement (medical or retirement insurance for seniors — Medicare, Social Security). Citizens exercise a right, citizens collect an entitlement. The Constitution explicitly identifies and guarantees rights, but not entitlements.
The government protects an inalienable right, but does not exercise it for you, nor provides the means for you to exercise it, other than the justice system. There is freedom of the press, but the government does not provide you the newspaper. There is freedom of religious worship, but the government does not provide the churches or synagogues. There is the right to own a firearm, but the government does not provide you a gun. Rather, the government simply may not enact any laws that restrict or abolish these rights.
Accordingly, to say that health care is a right — assured by the right to life identified by the Declaration as “unalienable” — does not mean that the government provides or controls health care services, and health insurance. It simply means that the government cannot enact a law to deprive citizens of these things.
Thus, identifying health care as a right was never a justification for Obamacare’s governmental takeover of the insurance industry and, through that, the health care industry. In fact, if health care is a right deriving from the right to life, then Obamacare is unconstitutional because it restricts this inalienable right by prescribing and limiting insurance plans, choice of doctors and treatments.
For instance, by prohibiting the sale of catastrophic health insurance, Obamacare is unconstitutional because it prevents citizens from exercising their right to access this type of health insurance, which many people purchased before the law’s enactment. This would be like the government restricting the First Amendment by specifying that you can only attend churches that have eight or more stained glass windows, or only synagogues that seat 400 or more people; that you can publish articles, op eds and letters to the editor only in newspapers whose circulation exceeds 500,000.
Because Obamacare infringed on one’s right to catastrophic health insurance, many Americans had to go without health insurance altogether. While they previously could afford the catastrophic coverage that was the cheapest insurance, now they could not afford the more expensive Obamacare plans. Moreover, Obamacare prevented many Americans from keeping their doctors, further restricting their right to health care. Worse still, Obamacare increased deductibles and co-pays to the point that Americans were reluctant to see a doctor at all, eliminating their health care entirely. Whoever did purchase these Obamacare plans usually found their standard of living reduced.
The more government, the more potential for unnecessary laws and regulations that limit individual freedom, because elected officials and bureaucrats, unfortunately, think that the purpose of government is to create laws and regulations. Government programs are fundamentally coercive because bureaucrats have already built into them their choices, not ours.
Laws often have ulterior goals beyond their stated purpose. Obamacare’s ultimate goal, as that administration eventually admitted, was the transfer of wealth. Favored groups received health insurance for free, while the rest paid for them through increased healthcare premiums. The free market serves our needs best because it provides us what we want at affordable prices.
