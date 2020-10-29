Skaff: Why the Affordable Care Act is unconstitutional

The government protects an inalienable right, but does not exercise it for you, nor provides the means for you to exercise it, other than the justice system. There is freedom of the press, but the government does not provide you the newspaper. There is freedom of religious worship, but the government does not provide the churches or synagogues. There is the right to own a firearm, but the government does not provide you a gun. Rather, the government simply may not enact any laws that restrict or abolish these rights.

Accordingly, to say that health care is a right — assured by the right to life identified by the Declaration as “unalienable” — does not mean that the government provides or controls health care services, and health insurance. It simply means that the government cannot enact a law to deprive citizens of these things.

Thus, identifying health care as a right was never a justification for Obamacare’s governmental takeover of the insurance industry and, through that, the health care industry. In fact, if health care is a right deriving from the right to life, then Obamacare is unconstitutional because it restricts this inalienable right by prescribing and limiting insurance plans, choice of doctors and treatments.