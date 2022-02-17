Skaff: Why the Left wants our children

Indoctrination of impressionable children is a Marxist strategy for domination.

Alexandra Kollantai, a preeminent communist revolutionary, observed in “The Family and the Communist State” (1918), “When children reached school age, parents accepted that the work of the child’s intellectual development would now be taken from them.”

Now that Russia was under Boshevik control, the government could take over child rearing entirely: the family “cannot raise the new man; only child-rearing institutions can, such as playgrounds, kindergartens, and nurseries where children will spend most of the day and where wise educators will make them conscious communists” and instill “devotion to the collective.”

What is this communism into which leftist Democrats want to transform this country? Professor Carl Friedrich, who spent decades studying totalitarianism, found that modern totalitarian governments “share a common pattern of interrelated traits … to get hold of the entire man.” Let us identify these six traits in America today.

(1) “An ideology.” The Big Lie: racism delegitimizes America’s founding and its values of natural rights and individual freedom. Those who object to Critical Race Theory being taught in public grade and high schools are not objecting to the teaching of slavery or Jim Crow, but to CRT’s racist claim that white people are inherently racist and oppressors and Black people are inherently victims, the oppressed.

America’s fundamental values cannot be invalidated by the imperfections of those Founders who articulated them, because these values precede those individuals in Western civilization. The tenets of CRT, supported by teacher’s unions, are being taught as part of diversity and inclusion.

(2) “A single party.” The election bill, codifying into federal law election procedures conducive to vote tampering, would end fair, accurate elections.

Did any court actually consider 2020 Democrat election-fraud evidence, or simply dismiss these cases on narrow and controversial procedural or technical grounds?

Mollie Hemingway presents that evidence in “Rigged: How the Media, Big Tech, and the Democrats Seized Our Elections,” as does John Fund and Hans von Spakovsky in “Our Broken Elections: How the Left Changed the Way You Vote.”

Julie Kelly, in “January 6: How Democrats Used the Capitol Protest to Launch a War on Terror Against the Political Right,” reveals how the events of that day have been misreported or withheld from the public.

If Trump were the instigator of an insurrection, why did he offer to deploy the National Guard two days earlier to protect the Capitol? Why did Nancy Pelosi and Mayor Bowser refuse?

(3) “A terroristic secret police.” Consider the FBI’s early morning raids targeting the left’s political opponents, and Capitol Police opening offices around the country to investigate “insurrectionists.”

Rep. Troy Nehl, R-Texas, found Capitol Police entering his congressional office and photographing confidential documents.

(4) “A monopoly of communications.” Well underway in mainstream media biased reporting, censorship includes Twitter and Facebook banning conservative participants and Google favoring leftist information on results pages and demoting traditional American values.

(5) “A monopoly of weapons.” If Obama could not outlaw guns, he could direct the federal government to buy as much civilian ammunition as possible to render citizens’ firearms useless, part of the left’s perpetual preoccupation with gun control and confiscation of firearms.

Remember that the Nazis and other totalitarian regimes first disarmed a population, enabling them to take complete control.

(6) “A centrally directed economy.” The Green New Deal uses carbon emissions and the environment as an excuse to create new regulations governing corporate activity and consumer buying.

According to Glenn Beck, “The Great Reset: Joe Biden and the Rise of 21st Century Fascism,” this is the beginning of a global economy managed by a multinational government-business elite through technological behavior tracking and digital currency control.

COVID mandates may have been an attempt to condition citizens to surrender individual freedoms, much as Marx recommended a dictatorship of the proletariat to train them to be good communists.

Totalitarians also denigrate religion, because the government must be the ultimate source of values. In our religions, children are referred to as blessings, acknowledging a religious dimension to bringing children into the world and raising them. In the Judeo-Christian tradition, there is a sacramental character to child rearing.

The Anglican Catechism is representative: a sacrament is “an outward and visible sign of an inward and spiritual grace given unto us, ordained by Christ himself.” As Jesus said, “whoever receives one such child in my name receives me, and whoever receives me, receives not me but him who sent me.”

Skaff is a retired director of policy analysis for a policy organization in Washington, D.C. He lives in Roanoke County.