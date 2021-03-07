Skeens: Vaccine criteria change hurts Southwest Va.

After speaking to a lot of fellow cancer survivors there is a commonality that was so similar. We couldn’t actually see ourselves dying, no matter how dire it felt. It was a feeling of being sick forever. Whatever visions of normalcy that would come also came with an IV pole in tote. A feeling that can’t be described any more accurate than hopelessness.

I now feel in that limbo again as each day passes and the anxiety and depression almost drowns me again. The fear of being back in the hospital fighting for my life is very real and nearly unbearable. This is different, though. Tangible hope is out there with a vaccine, unlike the just said deadly form of cancer than I had. I’ve found myself back in the purgatory of that sick kid who could never picture himself healthy or at least without having to constantly fight for the rest of my life. It’s a very scary place to be for myself and so many. I hope those in charge in Virginia listen and send a lot of hope our way in the form of these desperately needed vaccines to the most desperately needing of the Commonwealth. Until then we stand in this long, similar Appalachian line of not becoming another added person to the long lists of tragic statistics, COVID-19 the latest. I’m waiting. I am so afraid.