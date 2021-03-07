Skeens: Vaccine criteria change hurts Southwest Va.

I am afraid. When vaccines rolled out in Virginia this region’s citizens lined up. Southwest Virginia’s vaccination rate is higher than Virginia and the nation’s over all.
Then, in January, the state decided to allocate the vaccines based on population size. That’s when the most vulnerable citizens of Virginia had access to the vaccine cut back dramatically. Thousands now, like myself, are on a long waiting list. With the massive cutback of vaccines health districts here are still giving out their max daily doses, but 20-25% what they could be.
It was around this time in January that Virginia was ranking near last in the nation in vaccinations during the time Southwest Virginia was leading the state in vaccinations. The population criteria on distribution changed around the same time. Since then Virginia has shot up to the top ten in the nation in vaccinations. All while so many Southwest Virginians, many of whom get their care in a sliding-scale clinic or whenever the Health Wagon comes back to their Food City parking lot.
This area has been hit incredibly hard by COVID with high rates, hospitalizations, and deaths.
My county, Wise, had the largest COVID outbreak in a nursing home in Virginia in December. We are largely an older population with some of the highest rates of chronic heart and pulmonary diseases like COPD. Not to mention the prevalent blacklung that has ravaged the area for decades and in recent years spiked in miners currently.
I am afraid. I have never tested positive for COVID, but I am terrified of contracting it in one of Virginia’s deadliest hotspots here in the coalfields. I’m a childhood cancer survivor, and proudly approaching 17 years cancer-free. The decreased lung capacity and lung scarring from high-dose radiation and heart issues from the many chemo cocktails I received never went away.
Even without ever testing positive, it has attacked my mental health. The diagnosed depression and anxiety has peaked. The PTSD in overload. The fear of being admitted to a hospital causes the grinding of my teeth so bad they crack regularly now. The thoughts of feeling a cold IV tube or the threads of hospital sheets starts the panic attack. It continues until I can almost hear monitors beeping. My already high blood pressure skyrockets and it gets harder to breathe. Sometimes I talk myself to make the 20 minute drive to the nearest ER. I do, only to sit in my car.I’ve been here before, though. For the last several months I’ve made trips to the ER parking lot to sit, terrified, but hoping to wait it out. Because I’m uninsured.
“It’s just the anxiety, not a heart attack.” I have to tell myself over and over. I went inside once. I was put into a room and the fear of all of those things that got me here are real now. I’m given tests and everything else I can’t afford. No heart attack so I’m discharged, the final blood pressure 204 over 129, and a form for financial aid. I’ve only been back to the parking lot since.
After speaking to a lot of fellow cancer survivors there is a commonality that was so similar. We couldn’t actually see ourselves dying, no matter how dire it felt. It was a feeling of being sick forever. Whatever visions of normalcy that would come also came with an IV pole in tote. A feeling that can’t be described any more accurate than hopelessness.
I now feel in that limbo again as each day passes and the anxiety and depression almost drowns me again. The fear of being back in the hospital fighting for my life is very real and nearly unbearable. This is different, though. Tangible hope is out there with a vaccine, unlike the just said deadly form of cancer than I had. I’ve found myself back in the purgatory of that sick kid who could never picture himself healthy or at least without having to constantly fight for the rest of my life. It’s a very scary place to be for myself and so many. I hope those in charge in Virginia listen and send a lot of hope our way in the form of these desperately needed vaccines to the most desperately needing of the Commonwealth. Until then we stand in this long, similar Appalachian line of not becoming another added person to the long lists of tragic statistics, COVID-19 the latest. I’m waiting. I am so afraid.
Skeens is a resident of Coeburn.