Slater: It’s time to stop misunderstanding Iran

New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat, expressed skepticism about a potential new Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between the United States and Iran on Fox News Sunday: “I want the administration to know that no deal is better than a bad deal.”

Unsurprisingly, he is not alone in his opposition to the Biden administration’s recent renegotiations with Iran and other signatories of the original 2015 JCPOA, like France, the U.K., Germany, China and Russia. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., published a letter to Secretary of State Anthony Blinken affirming his objection to a re-joining of the Iran Deal without maintaining the Foreign Terrorist Organization designation on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

On the other hand, Iran faces its own inhibitions: a non-binding executive agreement may dissolve once again if a Republican were to enter the White House, not to mention that Iran’s economy suffered substantially after former President Trump reneged the original JCPOA.

Despite a draft deal being nearly complete, the administrations of both the U.S. and Iran remain unable to conciliate the last few unresolved complications of sanctions relief, underscoring historic antagonism that has defined American-Iranian relations for the past nearly-five decades.

It may appear that the U.S. and Iran have always been diametrically antithetical adversaries, both of whom appear inherently politically, socially, and economically incompatible with each other. Does history, though, bear witness to the seemingly perpetual animosity between the U.S. and Iran?

The short answer, frankly, is no. As much as the recent history between the two countries has been defined by mistrust and malevolence, Iran and the United States also had extended periods of collaboration, communication, adoration and friendship.

In fact, according to John Ghazvinian, executive director of the Middle East Center at the University of Pennsylvania, in his history “America and Iran,” the very first dispute between Iran and the United States revolved around Iran’s request to fly American flags on its ships for protection against the British navy in 1854. This minor squabble punctuates the historic connections between Iran and the United States, ever since America was founded in 1776 in the backdrop of its quest for national sovereignty from British imperialism.

Iran’s own journey for national independence against imperialism from Great Britain and Russia is what ultimately drew the U.S. and Iran to be strategic partners for decades. Beginning with the first diplomatic engagement in 1850 to formally recognize the Kingdom of Persia and the first American delegation in Tehran in 1883, the two countries worked in earnest to advance the interests of both nations, particularly in helping Iran balance its budget and protect its natural resources from constant British and Russian incursions.

In the words of Ghazvinian, Iran viewed the United States up until the late 20th century as a counterweight to imperial forces that have extracted Iranian resources for decades, and the Americans acknowledged Iran to be a more “natural” ally for its democratic cause — with Iran’s emerging democracy and cultural similarities to the West which other Middle Eastern countries did not possess. This is, in fact, still the case in the Middle East, as Iran maintains a theocratic-democratic political system while neighboring countries maintain dynastic thrones.

Though the history between the United States and Iran is freckled both with instances of cooperation and mistrust, it is in the best interest of both countries to reconcile past myopic understandings of one another.

Even Republicans not long ago had interest in restoring a relationship with Iran. President Ronald Reagan famously asserted to the American people following the Iran-Contra Affair, “there need be no permanent conflict.”

Alas, inspecting the granularity of history, like with many things in life, reveals there generally is much more to be shared than to be disavowed. As with Iran and the United States and the evolving nature of JCPOA renegotiations, now could serve as a propitious juncture to disarm the political tumult suspended in perpetuity and remember that Iran and the United States have historical precedents for economic and diplomatic collaboration.