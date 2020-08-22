Slemp: Get serious about criminal justice reform by properly funding court-appointed indigent defense

By C.H. “Chuck” Slemp III
Slemp is the elected Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton and served as a court-appointed criminal defense attorney in Southwestern Virginia from 2010 to 2016. He is a Republican.
Imagine being charged with a serious crime. You could end up in jail for the next 12 months. But, unfortunately, your court-appointed attorney will only be paid $120 for the entire case. Just $120 to open a file, visit you at the jail, ask the court to set bail, interview witnesses, review evidence, talk to prosecutors, appear in court on your behalf, and take your case to trial if necessary.
If we are truly serious about criminal justice reform, we need to get serious about proper funding for indigent defense.
The Virginia General Assembly returned to Richmond on Aug. 18 for a special session on budgeting, criminal justice and police reforms. Numerous proposals aimed at police accountability, use of force, training and education, and officer recruitment have been introduced. As an elected Commonwealth’s Attorney, I support smart criminal justice reforms to make the criminal justice system more efficient and effective. However, I am troubled that in the rush to push through quick changes at this time that we might go too far and do real harm to victims or make our communities less safe.
One important and needed reform is sadly not even being considered and it is probably not something you would expect a prosecutor to advocate for: we need increased defense attorney funding.
In an age of body-worn cameras, recorded interviews and new lengthy discovery rules, competent attorneys on both sides of the courtroom are required to spend hours preparing for trial on even the simplest and most routine criminal cases. Yet regardless of how much work is performed, whether the cases go to trial, if there is a complex defense, hundreds of hours of police body-camera footage, or a quick plea agreement entered, a court appointed criminal defense attorney receives a flat fee set forth by Virginia Code Section 19.2-163 for assisting clients who cannot afford to hire an attorney. For misdemeanors, the fee is $120. For most felonies, it is $445.
The inadequacy of compensation court-appointed attorneys receive in Virginia encourages a system overly reliant on plea deals and quick resolution of criminal cases. Don’t get me wrong, most court-appointed defense attorneys work very hard and do an excellent job representing their clients. Yet, the compensation for court-appointed counsel in Virginia Code 19.2-163 has not been changed since April of 2000 when the General Assembly raised the flat fees from $100/$305 to the current $120/$445 caps.
A lot has changed in our world in the last 20 years, but regretfully funding for criminal defense has not. If members of the General Assembly do not take the time to address this important reform during the special session, they are missing an excellent opportunity to make our criminal justice system more effective for those who need it the most.
Virginia can and should do better.
