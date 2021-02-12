Slemp: Lawmakers should keep closing loopholes in the fight to safeguard seniors

Yet, there is more work to be done. This year, a small legislative change will make a significant impact in preventing or reducing elder abuse.

House Bill 2018 sponsored by Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, and Senate Bill 1297 sponsored by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, will close a loophole in Virginia law. The new law will allow APS to seek a temporary protective order in emergency situations where an incapacitated adult has been subjected to an act of violence, force, or threat, or has been subjected to financial exploitation. Under current law, there is no mechanism to restrict a perpetrator’s access to the senior or their assets. Because the victim of this abuse is often incapacitated, they usually cannot seek a protective order for themselves.

Fixing this gap in the services available to our most vulnerable citizens is truly noteworthy. It is a loophole that elder justice advocates have been working to close for at least the last five years. Even more noteworthy is that in a year divided by partisanship a version of this legislation has just passed both houses of the General Assembly unanimously. We all agree that we can do more to safeguard seniors and end elder abuse.

Slemp is Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton.