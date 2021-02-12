Slemp: Lawmakers should keep closing loopholes in the fight to safeguard seniors

Elder abuse is a growing epidemic because Virginia’s population is aging. The U.S. Census Bureau projects that by 2035 seniors will outnumber children for the first time in American history. According to the University of Virginia’s Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service, one in five Virginians will be over the age of 65 by 2030.
Unfortunately, as the population ages, the number of crimes perpetrated against the elderly has skyrocketed. In 2020, Adult Protective Services workers responded to over 37,000 reports of elder abuse in Virginia. The Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services reported that the number of reports was just over 22,000 in 2015. And those are just the reported cases.
It is estimated that most elder abuse goes unreported.
The most common form of elder abuse is financial exploitation.
Recognizing this crisis, in recent years the Virginia General Assembly has passed critical legislation to strengthen our law. Financial exploitation of mentally incapacitated persons is now a specific crime. Mandated reporter rules have expanded. Suspected elder abuse must be reported to law enforcement. Financial institutions are permitted to refuse transactions or delay disbursement of funds if it appears that the transaction may facilitate the exploitation of incapacitated adults. The law permits and encourages multidisciplinary teams to assemble and review cases of elder abuse.
Yet, there is more work to be done. This year, a small legislative change will make a significant impact in preventing or reducing elder abuse.
House Bill 2018 sponsored by Del. Mike Mullin, D-Newport News, and Senate Bill 1297 sponsored by Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Harrisonburg, will close a loophole in Virginia law. The new law will allow APS to seek a temporary protective order in emergency situations where an incapacitated adult has been subjected to an act of violence, force, or threat, or has been subjected to financial exploitation. Under current law, there is no mechanism to restrict a perpetrator’s access to the senior or their assets. Because the victim of this abuse is often incapacitated, they usually cannot seek a protective order for themselves.
Fixing this gap in the services available to our most vulnerable citizens is truly noteworthy. It is a loophole that elder justice advocates have been working to close for at least the last five years. Even more noteworthy is that in a year divided by partisanship a version of this legislation has just passed both houses of the General Assembly unanimously. We all agree that we can do more to safeguard seniors and end elder abuse.
Slemp is Commonwealth’s Attorney for Wise County and the City of Norton.