Slemp: Power of attorney misuse is not simply a civil issue, it’s elder abuse

I have seen this far too common phenomenon over and over again. For over 10 years I have worked as a public safety advocate, law enforcement official and probate commissioner. I can personally recount numerous instances in which a power of attorney was misused by the agent for their own benefit. Despite the obvious fraud, it was nearly impossible to prosecute the offender. Victims who report abuse are likely to be rebuffed with the statement: “It’s a civil problem. Go talk to a civil lawyer.”

While power of attorney misuse is a breach of fiduciary duty, and thus civil, it’s also a crime. It’s time to hold these offenders more accountable.

Earlier this year, the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association Criminal Justice Conference reached consensus on important legislation. Our bill would create a new criminal penalty for misuse of a power of attorney in connection with the financial exploitation of a senior citizen. Even more important, under the proposal, an agent’s authority to continue using a power of attorney would be automatically revoked by operation of law if the agent is convicted of elder abuse.

Abuse of elders by those in power of attorney relationships can wreak havoc upon their physical, mental and financial well-being. I hope the General Assembly will take this important step in stopping power of attorney abuse and misuse.

Chuck Slemp is the commonwealth’s attorney for Wise County and the city of Norton. Slemp serves as co-chair of the Criminal Justice Conference, a prestigious assembly of prosecutors, defense attorneys, judges from every level of Virginia’s courts, and law professors who seek to improve criminal justice in Virginia.