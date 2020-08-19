Slone: Don't reduce Jackson to a single word

By Sandy Slone
Slone is semi-retired from a career in physical therapy. She lives in Roanoke.
Regarding Stonewall Jackson:
I appreciate and applaud VMI’s decision to address the recent political climate in-house.
As a Virginian, and a great believer in the necessity and power of good traditions in the strengthening and improvement of our better natures, I would like to contribute some calm comments.
Before we start pulling down statues, renaming cemeteries etc., perhaps we should take a closer look at the man. With no room for a complete biography here, let’s look at some of his deeds, the words of those who knew him, and some of his own words.
Young Thomas Jackson was a poor orphan who worked hard to get his education. When the school he convinced his uncle to open failed, he went to a school for underprivileged children in a nearby town. He became one of two candidates for West Point. He lost. But the other cadet quit after one day. Jackson traveled to Washington, D.C., where he presented himself to Congressman Hay, who was so impressed with Jackson that he gave him the appointment. After failing the exams at home, he applied himself and studied hard and passed the entrance exams. Fellow Cadet Ulysses Grant said of him: “He had so much courage and energy, worked so hard, and governed his life by a discipline so stern.”
Books have been written and classes taught about his military accomplishments, so just one quote here, from Field Marshal Lord Frederick Roberts: “In my opinion Stonewall Jackson was one of the finest natural geniuses the world ever saw. I will go even further than that — as a campaigner in the field he never had a superior. In some respects I doubt whether he had an equal.”
His courage on the field is legendary, as his nickname implies. One observer noted that he was “as calm in the midst of a hurricane of bullets as though he were on dress parade at West Point.” This bravery stemmed from a deeply spiritual nature.
He was a devout Christian. His Christian morals showed not just in prayers but in action. He was a co-sponsor, financial supporter and teacher of a Black Sunday school that not only taught religion, but flaunted the laws of the time (risking fines and flogging) to teach Blacks to read and write. He even sent money for the school while away on campaign during the Civil War.
This brings us to his “slave holding.” Two of his students so admired him that they asked him to buy them. He did. One was a handyman who bought his freedom. He got another slave and her two sons from his marriage and one was an orphan whom he took in. He taught them all to read and write. His slaves were part of the family’s daily religious life. The Reverend White, his co-sponsor at the school, remarked that he was “emphatically the Black man’s friend.”
His wife related after the war he would have preferred “to see the Negroes free,” but he believed that the Bible taught that slavery was sanctioned by God and deemed it “not as a thing desirable in itself, but as allowed by Providence for ends it was not his business to determine.” “He would never have fought for the sole object of perpetuating slavery. It was for the constitutional rights that the South resisted the North, and slavery was only comprehended among those rights.”
So to sum up: He was a poor orphan who worked hard to get his education and rise to the top through hard work, focus, sheer determination and tenacity. He was a deeply spiritual man, whose devout Christianity showed in his actions. He was a military genius, exceptionally courageous and able to inspire great courage and loyalty in his men.
To reduce this complex man’s life to a single word, “slaveholder,” to judge this or any man from another time and culture, is to do a great injustice, to the man and to American history. And to say that he probably would want to have the statue removed is just to show another of his qualities, humility.
Rather than remove Stonewall Jackson from history, caving in to the loud, if misinformed, angry voices of hate and destruction, why not use that time, energy and money for positive changes. Perhaps a plaque to commemorate the first Black cadets. Or a statue to an illustrious Black alumni. Or start a scholarship for Black cadets in his name, to continue his dedication to education for the Black people. Or set up a group of cadets to go into underprivileged neighborhoods to demonstrate what VMI embodies and teaches and encourage education there, show the opening up of opportunity available through education. To teach them what General Jackson himself said:
“You can become whatever you resolve to be.”
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!