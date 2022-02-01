Smith: Limit solitary confinement in Virginia

My wife and I are very involved in prison ministry.

We volunteer at a transition house that helps people coming out of prison get back on their feet.

We’ve had the opportunity to know returning citizens who have turned their lives around, often after serving substantial time in incarceration for doing something, even they now say, was foolish.

We also see the scars created by our prison system, which is focused more on punishment and retribution than on rehabilitation.

About a quarter of those in prison have mental health problems, and all four of the residents in the transition house I volunteer with have psychological and emotional damage.

Many times, unaddressed mental health issues landed them in prison in the first place, and damage done in those institutions can make their recidivism more likely.

There is no doubt that the way our criminal justice system treats people in prison can create or exacerbate mental health problems.

One of the worst practices in Virginia’s prison system is to hold people, for long periods of time, in solitary confinement.

The United Nations defines the holding of people in solitary confinement for more than 15 days as torture. This means, by globally recognized humanitarian standards, the commonwealth of Virginia tortured more than 3,000 people in the fiscal year 2021.

Around the country, and here in Virginia, correctional institutions mask the practice of solitary confinement by re-branding the actions with different names.

In Virginia, the Department of Corrections claims it doesn’t use solitary confinement. A few years ago, the term for the practice of isolating people for extended periods was switched from solitary confinement to “restrictive housing.”

Changing the name of a damaging practice doesn’t change of practice nor the damaging effects of that practice. Whatever the name, isolating people for long periods of time changes isolation from a protective practice to a practice of torture.

The Department of Corrections claims it has implemented new approaches for reducing the use of long-term isolation, but that’s not what pastors, family members, and former inmates tell us.

The Department of Corrections’ October 2021 report to the General Assembly states more than 5,000 people were put in isolation. Almost half the people, 48%, had some level of mental illness.

The Department of Corrections’ report says 1,445 people spent 15 to 29 consecutive days in isolation. Also, 1,748 people were in “restorative housing,” formerly named solitary confinement, for more than 30 consecutive days.

This is torture and would be called torture if it were reported in any other country.

I have talked to former inmates who have spent much longer than 30 days in isolation, whatever it is called.

Last year, members of the General Assembly sought to limit the use of solitary confinement in Virginia’s prisons. The bill was killed primarily because the Department of Corrections resisted any changes to its policies and threw a huge price tag on the bill.

The Department of Corrections said it would need 332 new staff position to reduce solitary confinement, even though there are only 800 people in solitary at any given time (5,000 over the course of the year).

These inflated numbers are clearly designed to stop consideration of more humane policies.

The General Assembly is reconsidering policies to limit the use of solitary confinement and our new delegate, Del. Jason Ballard, R-Giles, serves on the subcommittee that will be the first to consider the bill, House Bill 1291.

I am reminded that in the Bible, Hebrews 13:3 says, “Continue to remember those in prison as if you were together with them in prison, and those who are mistreated as if you yourself were suffering.”

Virginia should, at least, limit the mistreatment of those in prison by limiting the use of solitary confinement so limiting the damage caused by that practice.

Eventually, we all pay a price for this torture, through increased mental health care in jails and prisons and continued care once people try to return to their/our communities.

Smith, retired from an international community development career in south Asia, volunteers with the Virginia CARES program of New River Community Action and the NRV Reentry Council, a network of agencies that help people coming back into the community from incarceration.