Snider: Now is the time to establish nursing home staffing standards

No nursing home resident should ever have to settle for poor quality care. But that’s what’s happening at many nursing homes in Virginia.

Long before the pandemic delivered a grim reminder of the chronic issues residents and staff face in nursing homes, many were cited frequently for problems related to understaffing, such as pressure wounds and resident falls.

Nearly 30,000 people live in Virginia’s 287 nursing homes. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 170 Virginia facilities are rated on a five-star scale as much below average (1 star) and below average (2 stars) in staffing. More than 100 Virginia nursing homes have overall quality ratings of 1 or 2 stars, and 117 received 1 or 2 stars due to poor health inspections.

Since the start of the pandemic, AARP has heard from thousands of people nationwide concerned about their loved ones living in nursing homes. AARP Virginia staff recently spoke to a resident of a Virginia nursing home, who told us about having to go three days without her medication and 44 patients sharing one nurse.

“If one person has an emergency, everybody has an emergency,” she said, pointing out that if the nurse is busy tending to a resident with an urgent need, no one else on the unit gets their medication or other skilled nursing care. She also noted that 30 of her fellow residents died from COVID-19, highlighting that this is truly a life or death issue.

“Everyone should have a minimum amount of time with their CNA (certified nurse aide), whether they are ambulatory or not,” said the nursing home resident, whose identity we are keeping private due to fear of retaliation. “Just because I can walk doesn’t mean I don’t need help.”

My colleague, Ginger Thompson, transferred her mother from a nursing home after she found her in night clothes and still in bed at noon on Mother’s Day, with a dirty bedpan sitting on top of a pile of clothes on the guest chair. Ginger’s mother now resides in facility that is being more responsive, but she still witnesses the dangers of understaffing, such as her mother being moved with a mechanical lift by only one staff person. Two people should perform this task to prevent falls.

It is disappointing that Virginia is one of only 18 states without any nursing home direct care minimum staffing requirement. It’s past time to hold Virginia’s nursing homes accountable for providing high quality care and safe environments for our loved ones.

The Virginia General Assembly is considering legislation that would do just that. House Bill 646 will require minimum hourly staffing standards for Virginia’s nursing homes. The bill will be voted on in a subcommittee on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The members of that subcommittee will decide if the legislation moves forward. Del. Chris Head (R-Botetourt) is the chairperson of that subcommittee.

AARP is fighting for HB 646 because it would require the following minimum staffing ratios:

A minimum of 2.8 direct care hours must be provided by a certified nurse aide (CNA) per resident, per day.

A minimum of 1.3 direct care hours must be provided by a registered nurse (RN) or licensed practical nurse (LPN) per resident, per day.

A minimum of 0.75 hours of the total direct care hour requirements above (4.1 hours) must be provided by a RN per resident, per day.

Virginia has no established standards, so staffing ratios are left up to individual care facilities. Some nursing homes perform well in this area, but others do not. This legislation would establish statewide standards.

This legislation also establishes quarterly training for nursing home staff on the following items:

First aid.

Medication administration.

Compliance with nursing home policies and procedures.

Virginia voters like it, too. A recent survey by AARP of registered voters age 18+ in Virginia showed overwhelming support for a variety of measures to hold nursing homes accountable. About 71% of all voters support the establishment of minimum hourly staffing thresholds, with support consistent across genders, age groups, and regions. This proposal is supported by 78% moderate voters and 62% of conservative voters. Support is even stronger in southwest Virginia, where 75% of voters support the measure.

The Nursing Homes Abuse Advocate (NHAA) tracks problems in nursing homes and maintains a watchlist of facilities where harm has occurred to residents. Currently 117 Virginia facilities are on the list.

We know that most people who need long-term care services prefer to receive that care at home. But for those in nursing homes, we must ensure they are getting the best possible care.

Virginia’s seniors confront an outdated long-term care system badly in need of attention. Some of our most vulnerable residents live in nursing homes. They deserve better. AARP urges state leaders to support HB 646. The time for action is now.

Natalie Snider is AARP Virginia’s state advocacy director. She is a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and resides in Richmond. Contact her at aarpva@aarp.org.