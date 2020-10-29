Snyder and Snyder: Career politicians are failing us when we need them most

Right now is a time when everyone needs to work together to help one another. But with jobless claims throughout the country rising, families hurting and small businesses shutting their doors or fighting tooth and nail just to stay alive, Washington is failing us.

As families and communities throughout the country continue to face the economic effects of a global pandemic, the message from our nation’s capital is that any additional relief is unlikely to come before Election Day. This is despite assurances from all sides that they are eager to negotiate a deal.

Headlines will scream about tumult in the stock market as news breaks that our nation’s leaders have given up on their negotiations. But the real story here isn’t about Wall Street – it’s about the Main Street businesses and hardworking Americans who are suffering through no fault of their own, and who are being left behind once again by the politicians elected to serve them.

Things are no better in Richmond, where dysfunction in the Virginia legislature and ineffectual leadership by our governor derailed a marathon special session that should have focused on much-needed COVID-19 relief.